Fox News Fires Contributor Who Called Brett Kavanaugh Accusers “Lying Skanks”

A Fox News contributor has been fired after he went on Twitter to call three accusers of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “lying skanks,” calling the social media remarks “reprehensible,” according to entertainment website Deadline.

Kevin Jackson, a syndicated radio host and author, made the comments Thursday morning as Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee against Kavanaugh.

Ford gave gripping testimony about her alleged encounter with Kavanaugh as a teenager in high school, where she has charged that the current federal appeals court judged tried to rape her some 30 years ago.

In commenting on Ford, another woman to charged Kavanaugh exposed himself to her in college and a third woman, Jackson wrote in his tweet that feminist were the “enemy of women” and they want men “to never be believed” before making the “skanks” comment.

I disagree. Feminists are their own worst enemies, and enemy of women. Also, they want men to NEVER be believed. I'm not succumbing. TO HELL with the notion that women must be believed no matter what. Lying skanks is what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more#TeamKJ https://t.co/qGVJLTv6QI — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

Jackson made the “skanks” reference again in a follow-up tweet against what he called “leftist women.”

It wasn't challenged, because Leftist women are skanky for the most part. More will be sued and made to pay for their lies Grow up Pupo! https://t.co/Dj8LMk8rWa — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a “skank” is a person and especially a woman of low or sleazy character.

While Jackson appeared comfortable with using the word, Fox News did not, releasing a statement after the tweets caught fire on the Internet, Deadline reported.

“His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of Fox News,” the network said in its statement, per Deadline.

The website said Jackson did not stop there, going on Twitter to attack Ford’s looks in insulting fashion, academic credentials and her credibility.

Wow, #ChristineFord looks rode hard and put up wet, as we say in the country. Just peeked into this FARCE.#ConfirmKavanaughNow #TeamKJ — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

Academic credentials are an INSULT! Showcases how brainwashed a person can become by #Leftism#TeamKJ https://t.co/VOl0n80kVH — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

Deadline and Variety reported in an update that Fox News fired Jackson after the network made its initial comment about his social media post. The posted were still up Thursday evening.

“Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor,” a Fox News representative said, according to Variety.

The celebrity publication wrote that Jackson has been in Fox News’s stable of contributors for several years. He is the author of the book, Race Pimping: The Multi-Trillion Dollar Business of Liberalism, and host a show on KJRadio, per Variety.

Ford and Kavanaugh both gave emotional statements during daylong testimony in front of the Judiciary Committee.

Ford told the committee that she believed Kavanaugh “was going to rape me. I was pushed on to the bed and Brett got on top of me… Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes,” according to ABC News.

Kavanaugh pushed back, charging that he was not involved in the incident and that the process has harmed him and his family.

“My family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed by vicious and false additional accusations,” Kavanaugh said, per ABC News. “This confirmation process has become a national disgrace…You have replaced advice and consent with search and destroy.”