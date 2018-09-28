‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Learns Nick’s Secret!

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that although Summer promised to keep Nick’s secret, she ended up accidentally revealing the details her dad paid her to keep under wraps.

When Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyills (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson) were on a break, Nick and Phyllis hooked up in an elicit moment in her kitchen and then spent the night together. They vowed to take the secret to their graves, but both Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) found out about it, and Nick even had to pay off his daughter to keep her quiet. Although Summer recently renewed her promise to keep the secret to herself, things don’t quite work out as planned as the bachelorette party comes to an end.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) accidentally overhears Summer discussing Phyllis and Nick’s one-night stand.

At first, Mariah blames Summer for trying to stir up trouble. Camryn Grimes explained, “Mariah is very dismissive to Summer because Mariah thinks she’s just trying to cause trouble. Mariah threatens to tell Sharon about the lie in order to stop Summer’s scheme.”

Unfortunately, when Mariah sees that Kyle knows the details, then it dawns on Sharon’s daughter that Nick might have really cheated with Summer’s mom.

According to Grimes, “It’s only when Kyle says something that Mariah begins to take it seriously. For him to play games is not the person she’s come to know and trust so Mariah’s exhaust she’s very protective of Sharon plus she’s gone above and beyond in planning this wedding so forth to crumble at the very last minute is definitely not something that she’s looking forward to.”

Now, Mariah doesn’t know what to do about the wedding. Ideally, she’d go straight to her mother and tell her the truth, but given the fact that the marriage is so close, it’s a tricky situation, to say the least.

“Mariah doesn’t know what to do with this information, but she’s got to figure something out because there’s only a day and a half until Sharon marries Nick,” Grimes said.

Although Nick and Sharon planned to tell each other their respective secrets, The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr reveal that Phyllis sounds an alarm — literally to stop their heart to heart, and the conversation never ends up happening. The question is if the truth comes out, will it stop the “Shick” wedding next week?