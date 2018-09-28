Watch Minnesota Vikings Vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, NFL Thursday Night Football

The undefeated Los Angeles Rams host Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings who must win to turn their season around.

The Minnesota Vikings face a tough test on Thursday when they try to get their season back on track by traveling to the Los Angeles Coliseum to face the undefeated Rams, just four days after suffering a humiliating 27-6 defeat at the hands of the previously winless Buffalo Bills, as ESPN reported, in an NFL Thursday Night Football game that will live stream from L.A.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who inked a then-record $84 million, three-year contract as free agent in the offseason per SpoTrac, threw for 296 yards but also tossed an interception to go with one touchdown, as Bills rookie signal caller Josh Allen ultimately outdid the veteran, who also surrendered two fumbles and tossed for a mere 44 yards in the first half.

The Vikings acknowledged the importance of Thursday’s game, as they come in with a 1-1- record that includes a 29-29 tie against the Green Bay Packer in Week Two, as Pro Football Reference records.

“We’re all looking forward to the L.A. game and showing everybody that we can bounce back,” Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly told the Twin Cities’ Pioneer Press. “We want to put (the Buffalo game) as far behind us as possible.” Weatherly called the matchup with the Rams “a tone setter.”

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (r) will need to better his performance against the Buffalo Bills Sunday to beat the L.A. Rams on Thursday. Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 78,000-seat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, September 27.

In the Eastern Time Zone that start time will be 8:25 p.m. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, September 28, Australian Eastern Standard Time, 8:20 a.m. Western Time.

For the Rams, the game is also crucial not only to raise their unblemished record to 4-0, but also to earn the potential home field advantage against the Vikings — who are considered Super Bowl contenders after reaching the NFC Championship game last season — in a postseason matchup, according to a Forbes analysis.

Watch a preview of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams Thursday Night Football game courtesy of the NFL, in the video below.

