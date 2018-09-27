Kavanaugh ‘Went Full Trump’ At Hearing, CNN Analyst Says

'Brett Kavanaugh went full Trump today, does that appeal to them or does it repulse them?' CNN's John King is asking Senate Republicans.

CNN’s chief national correspondent John King argued today that Brett Kavanaugh “went full Trump” during hearings to confirm his lifetime appointment on the United States Supreme Court, Raw Story reports.

“Are they swayed by a Donald Trump nominee who became a Trump fighter today — attacking the Democrats, the Clintons?” King wondered how Republican senators would react to the hearing.

King’s comments are in reference to Trump Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh’s opening statement. Speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier today, Kavanaugh accused the American left and the Democratic Party of conspiring to “destroy” his family and his name, according to Vice News.

By doing this, Kavanaugh effectively outed himself as a partisan, a Republican, which is why he should not be appointed on the United States Supreme Court, according to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer who argued the following.

“If you’re a Supreme Court justice, you’re not supposed to be partisan or political … you’re supposed to be above that. So let’s say he’s confirmed, how does he get above that given the angry, very angry statement he made accusing the Democrats of engaging in a conspiracy to destroy his life?”

What Kavanaugh is essentially doing is echoing a Republican talking point promoted by President Donald Trump via Twitter. Trump, as the Inquisitr reported, opined that Kavanaugh is “under assault” by radical left wing politicians, defending his Supreme Court pick.

Much like CNN, The New Yorker observed that Kavanaugh crossed the line between judicial independence and partisan politics in his opening statement.

NBC News and MSNBC’s Beth Fouhy is of similar opinion. She argued today via Twitter that Kavanaugh had declared himself the Republicans’ justice.

Judge Kavanaugh gave a fiery opening statement pic.twitter.com/Qk791laXP3 — VICE News (@vicenews) September 27, 2018

Couple hours later, I'm still processing Kavanaugh's hard slam on Democrats and "the Clintons." Hard to square that with his pledge to be an unbiased jurist if confirmed. He has declared himself the Republicans' justice, through and through. — Beth Fouhy (@bfouhy) September 27, 2018

On the issue of Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination and sexual assault allegations, Democrats and Republicans have gone back and forth, accusing each other of partisanship and bias.

By and on the American left, Kavanaugh’s opening statement – and before that President Donald Trump’s defense of his Supreme Court pick – have been characterized as partisan blindness.

Right-of-center, Republicans and Conservatives – spearheaded by the commander in chief – have accused the Democratic Party of launching a smear campaign against Brett Kavanaugh.

“There is no way this does anything other than drive apart a country that is already hyper-polarized and hate-filled,” Reason‘s Nick Gillespie opined on Twitter.

Kavanaugh may or may not be confirmed, but his confirmation would inevitably not be seen as bipartisan, according to former advisor to Supreme Court Justice Clarance Thomas C. Boyden Gray, who observed that Kavanaugh would – unlike his predecessors – not be considered a bipartisan choice, according to The Hill.