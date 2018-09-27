Khloe Kardashian Is Dreading The Start Of The New NBA Season, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly worried sick over the start of the upcoming NBA season. The reality star’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and because of the antics he displayed during last season, she’s not looking forward to what this year could bring.

According to a Sept. 27 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian remembers all too well how Tristan Thompson cheated on her when he was out on the road with his team last season.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted being unfaithful to Kardashian back in April, when photos and videos of him with multiple other women surfaced online.

To make matters worse, Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s child, daughter True, only days after the cheating scandal erupted.

“Khloe is freaking out over the upcoming NBA season. She fears the worst for her relationship with Tristan while hoping for the best. She is doing everything she can to prepare herself for Tristan being away for long stretches of time but nothing is going to make it easy,” an insider told the outlet.

Kardashian is allegedly trying to stay positive about the future of her relationship with Thompson, and is even planning to move back to Cleveland with him as the new season is right around the corner.

“Khloe is praying that this season Tristan remains focused on playing on the court, not off. Khloe was devastated once before and does not want to be made a fool off by forgiving her man and taking him back. Khloe has no idea if they will last and their relationship simply cannot survive another cheating scandal. Khloe feels like the stakes are high and everything is riding on Tristan behaving himself while on the road this season,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is ready to move back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson because she likes the peaceful life that she and baby daddy have built there, away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

However, her decision to return to Ohio and leave her whole family behind in L.A. was also reportedly based on the fact that she doesn’t trust her baby daddy following his cheating scandal.

Sources tell E! News that Khloe Kardashian and baby True Thompson will be heading back east to Cleveland in the upcoming days as Tristan Thompson is already in Ohio, where he has participated in Cavs media day, as well as the team’s training camp.