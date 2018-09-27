Busy Philipps Reveals That She Was Sexually Assaulted At Just 14-Years-Old

Many celebrities are coming forward with sexual assault stories of their own in the wake of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, including actress Busy Philipps.

Earlier today, the 39-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself from when she was just 14-years-old. In the snapshot, a then 14-year-old Philipps smiles for the camera as she appears to be posing for a yearbook photo. She wears her long, blonde locks down as she sports a red patterned shirt with a matching necklace. In the caption of the photo, she recalls a troubling time in her life along with the #tbt hashtag.

“This is me at 14. The age I was raped. It’s taken me 25 years to say those words. I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago. Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us. I’m scared to post this. I can’t imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now.”

Within just a few hours of the post, Busy’s image has earned her a lot of attention among her followers with over 158,000 likes in addition to 10,000 plus comments. Many fans applauded the actress for sharing her story while countless others also were brave enough to share their own story.

“I’m so sorry. Too many women have stories like yours and women like you speaking your truth is so inspiring and wonderful.”

“Thank you. For being you. For speaking your truth and speaking UP. You strong and powerful. Thank you for surviving,” another wrote.

“My heart breaks for you and the thousands of others that have suffered silently, myself included. We are stronger together and you are not alone,” one more chimed in.

Countless other actresses and celebrities have been coming forward in the past few months, especially today to share their sexual assault stories with fans on social media. As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Sarah Hyland also shared her own story about a time when she was sexually assaulted in High School.

In the Twitter post, she started off by sharing a few hashtags, including one that says that she believes Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and her sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. She then goes on to recall a time when she was sexually assaulted by a friend at a party. In the post, Hyland says that the friend broke into the bathroom and took advantage of Sarah.

“I thought no one would believe me. I didn’t want to be called dramatic. After all I didn’t say no. Shock can do that to a person,” she ended the post.

Countless other celebrities have shared their story today.