Kendall Jenner Opens Up About ‘Trying To Cope’ With Anxiety

People reports that a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians teaser revealed much about Kendall Jenner’s anxiety problems and how she’s trying to cope on her journey to mental health wellness. Apparently, the preview suggests that this Sunday’s newest episode will dive into more details on how the model manages her mental health condition. Jenner, who has reportedly suffered from panic attacks, states that sharing her experience with fans is therapeutic.

“It’s interesting; ever since I said something about being anxious, a lot of people in the spotlight have come to me, being like, ‘Oh my God, me too!’ There’s this community,” Jenner said to Lana Del Rey in an interview.

“I take what they do to help themselves and piece it together to find what helps me.”

Besides showing how Jenner is coping with her anxiety, the episode will probably discuss her work with other celebrities in the field of mental health awareness, says People. The model has reportedly tried new meditation relaxation techniques, like Transcendental Meditation, and aims to avoid technology as much as possible. Jenner says she doesn’t look at comments on her social media posts, tries to look at her phone as little as she can, and turns her family text group on silent mode.

learning to cope with anxiety isn’t easy, but sometimes opening up about the journey really does help ❤️ #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/IX6CST2fRp — Kendall (@KendallJenner) September 27, 2018

Fans spoke out in support as they commented on Kendall’s Thursday tweet.

“You’re amazing, do not feel bad, think about the positive side!” said one comment.

“Respect you so much for being open about it!” said another.

Kendall Jenner opened up in February about her anxiety, saying, “Sometimes it’s hard to cope.” Apparently, the star’s anxiety got bad when her sister Kim was robbed at gunpoint, and then Kendall was robbed herself later, said ABC News in February. Jenner said that the chain of events in 2016, especially her own home being robbed, led her to fear going out or interacting too much with social media platforms like Instagram. Kendall also said that she believes the key reason her anxiety got so bad was not having the time or ability to process the traumatic events properly.

For Jenner, anxiety is “all mental,” so it is something that can be controlled by the mind, Kendall said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, per ABC News. The 22-year-old model has also reportedly tried other coping therapies such as acupuncture, meditation, and sound bathing.

According to Elite Daily, sound bathing is a practice that goes back to the ancient Greek days. Apparently, certain sound frequencies are produced to create vibrations that can supposedly help with mental health conditions, such as anxiety.