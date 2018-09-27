Kourtney Kardashian Loves Scott Disick’s Sexy New Look, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian and her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, have worked hard to stay on good terms since their split back in 2015. The pair, who share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, often spend time together. Recently, when Disick decided to change up his look, Kardashian was reportedly suspicious.

According to a Sept. 27 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian was surprised to see Scott Disick cut off all of his long hair. Scott had been growing his hair out and styling it in a slicked back look that reached the back of his neck to his shoulders.

However, the reality TV dad recently stepped out with Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, and showed off his new, buzzed hair. Now, Kourt is allegedly wondering if Scott cutting his hair may have something to do with her.

“She’s somewhat suspicious of his motives because the way he’s buzzed his hair reminds her a lot of the way Younes wears his hair,” an insider told the outlet.

In addition, Kardashian believes that her sisters may have had something to do with Disick’s new hairstyle, especially since they reportedly want to see Kourtney and Scott back together.

“Kourtney knows that Kim encouraged Scott to cut his hair super short, and Kourt is well aware that her sisters want to see her and Scott get back together. It just makes Kourt wonder if her family are all trying to make Scott attractive to her again because it’s kind of working. Kourtney does think he looks much sexier with his new mini-makeover,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian may not have any interest in getting back together with Scott Disick. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star split with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, in August, and has since been spotted out with multiple different men.

Kourtney has been seen having dinner with model and Grown-ish star Luka Sabbat multiple times over the past month. The two have sparked major dating rumors among fans, but have yet to speak out about the relationship.

In addition, Kardashian has also been seen with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker in recent weeks. Kourtney has been photographed dining at his restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen, twice, and was even seen going to church with the musician on Wednesday.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed spending the day with a mystery man, whom many fans believed looked like Younes Bendjima.

It appears that the mother of three is having some fun and enjoying single life for the moment, despite the fact that her sisters allegedly want her to rekindle her romance with Scott Disick.