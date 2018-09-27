‘The Young And The Restless’ Preempted Due To Kavanaugh Hearing, New Air Date Announced

Because of the Kavanaugh congressional hearing, The Young and the Restless for Thursday, September 27, was preempted on CBS networks in the United States.

During Y&R’s regular timeslot, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified about her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and CBS aired that testimony instead of the regular CBS daytime lineup.

Many fans were left wondering if they just missed out on today’s exciting new episode, and desperately wanted to find out what happened in Genoa City. There’s good news for those fans who didn’t see the show today.

Y&R announced via Twitter that today’s episode will air in the show’s regular time slot tomorrow.

“Think you missed today’s all-new episode? #YR was preempted. Today’s episode will air tomorrow at our regularly scheduled time. Make sure to tune in and see if Nick and Sharon come clean!”

That means that today’s episode is pushed back until tomorrow, and all episodes after that are pushed back one day in light of today’s preemption.

The Young and the Restless recap from Inquisitr for yesterday’s show left Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) about to reveal their secrets to each other. He had finally decided to come clean about his one night stand with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Sharon decided to tell Nick the truth about what really happened to J.T., which could have devastating consequences for the other three women involved: Phyllis, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Should Nick and Sharon tell each other the truth? #YR pic.twitter.com/QQ5WOJOJNA — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 26, 2018

Despite the fact that both Nick and Sharon faced push back about their intent to ‘fess up to their sins, they both felt that starting their marriage with a completely clean slate was worth whatever fallout they might receive. The other women looked on in horror as both Nick and Sharon prepared to tell each other the truth at the Dive Bar.

However, Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr for the show that will now air tomorrow, reveal that all might not be as it seems with the soon-to-be-married couple’s honorable intentions. Plus, in the meantime, yet another person learns about Nick and Phyllis’s one night stand during his and Sharon’s break, and it could be enough to cause huge fallout for the highly anticipated Genoa City wedding next week.

While it can be frustrating for fans to deal with an unscheduled preemption for their favorite show, at least the episode will air tomorrow, and everything moves back one day, so nobody ends up missing a moment of the sudsy drama.