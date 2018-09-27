Ontario Will Allow Pot Smoking Wherever Tobacco Smoking Is Legal

Cannabis will be legal throughout Canada on October 17.

Canada’s Ontario province will allow pot users to light up anywhere tobacco smoking is also allowed, once cannabis becomes legal across the country on October 17.

The United States’ neighbor to the north will soon have legal pot on just about every street corner, and the Great White North’s ten provinces and three territories have just a few more weeks to nail down the whithertos and wherefores of how that will all shake out within their borders. The provinces will deal with such questions as, for example, how many dispensary licenses will be awarded? How will pot be kept away from children? Where will users be allowed to smoke?

Ontario, for its part, is starting to look like it’s going to be the most “anything goes” province in Canada when it comes to pot, according to CTV News.

For example, Ontario will allow pot users to hit their joints, blunts, pipes, bongs, and vape pens anywhere the smoking of tobacco is allowed. In Ontario, which includes Canada’s largest city, Toronto, that means there is no smoking inside of bars, restaurants, hotel lobbies, and so on. You can smoke outside on patios, if they meet certain requirements, according to Smoke-Free Ontario.

Rudra Narayan Mitra / Shutterstock

Smoking around children, however, is extremely limited. You can’t smoke in a car when children are in it, for example, and day-care centers must be smoke-free.

Ontario will take those rules one step further and prohibit the smoking of cannabis in cars at all, whether you’re a driver or passenger. The same will be true on boats and aircraft, private or otherwise.

But in the main, all across Ontario smokers of stogies and Pall Malls will generally be sharing the same air as smokers of Sour Diesel and Purple Nurple.

And that will be a problem for apartment-dwellers. Already bedeviled by secondhand cigarette smoke, non-smokers who live in Ontario apartment buildings will soon find themselves dealing with secondhand cannabis smoke, says Robert Schwartz, a University of Toronto professor specializing in cannabis distribution and public health.

“It’s going to create challenges for people who live in multi-unit dwellings, but it’s already a challenge. There are already a lot of people in these dwellings who are complaining about second-hand smoke from cannabis and therefore there are some condominiums that are going smoke-free completely which is a good thing.”

Schwarts suggests that if you smoke pot and live in a building that’s going to go smoke-free because of Ontario’s new pot laws, you take up vaping (that is, getting your cannabis by vaporizing flowers or oil, which produces less byproduct than smoking).