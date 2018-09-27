Victoria Beckham Meets Best Friend Eva Longoria’s Baby Santiago

Apparently, Victoria Beckham finally got to meet her best buddy Eva Longoria’s baby Santiago, as she shared on her Instagram page Thursday. The photo depicts Desperate Housewives star Longoria holding her 3-month-old baby as Beckham leans her head in on the new mom’s shoulder. As can be expected, Longoria looks like most moms, in a white oversized T-shirt and very little makeup. However, the 43-year-old actress looks great and happy, as the smile on her face depicts. Baby Santiago, who barely has any hair yet, looks up toward a camera with wide eyes and a curious expression.

“Finally meeting Santi!” Beckham captioned her post.

The two celebrity women are the best of friends, claims the Daily Mail. Apparently, Beckham was there when Longoria (still pregnant) was awarded her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The two buddies have shared lots of Instagram pictures together over the years, which further attests to their close relationship. Beckham, who is a mom of four herself, can no doubt offer helpful advice to Longoria as Santiago grows.

According to HELLO! Magazine, Longoria claims that motherhood is “amazing.”

“…I had a good pregnancy, an amazing husband and a great support system, my family and my friends, so everything was pretty smooth for me. It’s been a really great journey.”

Longoria also said that she is having anxiety about returning to her work directing Grand Hotel in a few weeks. She says that she is not at all tired of taking care of baby Santi, and does not look forward to losing some of that time.

“Now everything is different because he’s here but different in the best way possible,” she said.

HELLO! Magazine also says that Beckham named a new shoe in her SS18 collection after Eva Longoria, called the Eva Pump. The shoe is made of suede, with an open front and stiletto heel. In an Instagram post shared by Beckham, the caption tells people to “work some colour” into their wardrobes. Apparently, the shoe comes in orange, berry, and black colors.

Work some colour into your wardrobe with the Eva Pump – brand new for #VBPreSS18. Choose your favourite shade at https://t.co/JHMNwwPbpl or #VBDoverSt now! x VB pic.twitter.com/QJCJrIdH9S — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) January 17, 2018

The shoes aren’t all Beckham designed for Longoria though. The designer apparently created Longoria’s wedding dress which she wore when she married her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston in 2016. When speaking about her pal, Longoria expressed gratitude to have Victoria, both as a designer and as a close friend.