Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snapshot Of Her ‘Little Man’ Saint West

Kim Kardashian West loves to show off her kids on social media, and this week she did just that by posting a sweet new photo of her only son, Saint West.

Kim Kardashian uploaded the cute picture of her son to her Instagram account on Wednesday. As fans already know, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares three children with her husband, Kanye West. Daughters North and Chicago, and her middle child, Saint.

In the photo, little Saint is the center of attention as he stares into the camera. Saint is wearing a blue t-shirt and has his hair in braids. The little boy, who resembles both his famous mother and father in the photograph, isn’t smiling, but instead has Kim and Kanye’s signature serious expression for the camera.

Kardashian’s fans immediately began to comment on the photo, revealing that Saint’s eyes look “beautiful” in the snapshot, and that the 3-year-old looks so “handsome.”

One fan even called the tot “little Yeezy,” seemingly hinting that he looks like his rapper father. Another claimed that Saint was the “double” of his big sister, North West, who recently turned 5-years-old. Another user called the picture of Saint a “cuteness overload.”

As previously by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been sharing a lot of sweet photos of her son, Saint, as of late. Some of the reality star’s recent Instagram photos focus on her only son.

In one photo, Saint is snuggled up to his baby sister, Chicago, as the two happily play together and smile for the camera. Another recent photo of the little boy shows him having a blast on the beach. He dons black swim trunks and has sand all over his legs.

Another popular picture focuses on Saint as he holds little Chicago on his shoulders, with the help of his mother. Saint’s hair is worn loose in the photo, as he beams a smile for the camera with his younger sister.

Back in July, Kim Kardahian opened up to People Magazine about how much Saint loves having a new sister, as well as two other baby cousins, True Thompson and Stormi Webster.

“They love their cousins! Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he’s like, ‘I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!’ He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute. They are all so good together, but I think Saint is probably the most excited about all of the babies,” Kardashian stated.