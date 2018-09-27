Twitter Not Impressed By Shouting, Angry Brett Kavanaugh Testimony, As Kavanaugh Claims Conspiracy Against Him

Brett Kavanaugh responded to Christine Blasey Ford's testimony on Thursday with an angry opening statement that did not impress Twitter users watching the hearing.

Following morning testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, as Inquisitr, who accuses him of sexual assault, Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh took the witness stand in the afternoon and replied with an opening statement that was notable for its shouting, any tone — a tone that left Twitter users watching the hearing stunned and unimpressed.

Kavanugh in his statement claimed that the allegations against him by Ford and other women are all false, and the result of an orchestrated conspiracy by Democrats — as ABC News reported — and also claimed that his family had been “destroyed” by the allegations and the public response to them.

To one Twitter user, Washington Monthly contributing editor Matthew Cooper, Kavanaugh’s performance was reminiscent of the self-defense offered by Clarence Thomas in 1991, when the then-nominee to the Supreme Court was accused of sexual harassment by Anita Hill. As The Washington Post recalled, Thomas branded the accusations against him “a high tech lynching.”

“He’s going full Clarence Thomas but it’s less effective than Thomas who could at least try to tap into the country’s racial horrors,” Cooper noted on his Twitter account. “This is pure personal pique without a larger purpose….and beer for some reason.”

In his statement, Kavanaugh made reference to drinking beer with his high school friends. He also told the committee, “I still like beer,” and that “I fully embrace” drinking beer.

Kavanaugh again floats an evidence-free conspiracy theory that Democrats have concocted allegations to destroy him pic.twitter.com/mQqb2Dyp4x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh wants you to know that he drank beers, drinks beer, loved beers, still loves beer, but definitely never drank so many beers that he blacked out from the beers pic.twitter.com/d7he0FF1J3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

Other Twitter users, including conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, found Kavanaugh’s display of anger a poor political strategy.

The angry thing is suggesting that he can get out of control. Not a good connection. His roommate said he got "aggressive and belligerent" YIKES — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 27, 2018

Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright was also unimpressed with Kavanaugh’s display.

Oh, this is the angry white man phase of the #KavanaughHearings.

Nah, son. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 27, 2018

His inability to hold his cool under pressure is (yet another) reason why he shouldn't be elevated to SCOTUS. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh is testifying like a guy who knows he's not going to be on the Supreme Court. — Matt Pearce ???? (@mattdpearce) September 27, 2018

Remember the idea of Judicial temperament? — Sam Seder (@SamSeder) September 27, 2018

This guy wants people to believe that he isn’t an aggressive person yet is yelling through his testimony…#KavanughHearings — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh also referred to an inscription on his high school yearbook page, “Renate Alumnus,” a reference to a woman that was said to be a sexual boast, according to others who knew Kavanaugh at that time as Inquisitr reported. But he denied that the “alumnus” reference was intended to be sexual. Kavanaugh said that the woman named in the quote was simply someone who went to dances with his social group.

Kavanaugh says the "Renate Alumnus" line was a term of endearment and meant to show she was "one of us." His lawyer said it was a reference to his having shared a kiss with her. — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh really wants people to believe that he made an “alumnus” joke about a girl he DANCED with? — Nick Wing (@nickpwing) September 27, 2018

Author Chuck Wendig also said that Kavanaugh’s high level of anger and frequent tearful breakdowns during his opening statement was typical of “abusive men.”

I’ve known abusive men, and this is what those men look like when they are confronted with even a hint of the harm they’ve caused. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) September 27, 2018

They rage, they act indignant, they threaten, they get defensive, they weep, they wield faux-victimhood like a cudgel. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) September 27, 2018

I would like to remind everyone that sexual predators rarely admit to sexual assault. And, yes, they feel victimized when they are accused of it. — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) September 27, 2018

It's obvious that Kavanaugh is this angry because he believes that he's entitled to a seat on the Supreme Court. This sense of entitlement is the very problem. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) September 27, 2018

Even I am getting chills listening to anger oozing from Brett Kavanaugh. This is another reason women don't come forward. Male anger is something women have to tiptoe around all around. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh also directed his anger at Democrats who accused of attempting to force him out of the nomination process, at one point accusing Democrats or possibly ruining his career as a law professor as well, and that he may never be able to coach girls’ sports teams again.

“I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. You’ve tried hard. You’ve given it your all,” he said, according to CNN.