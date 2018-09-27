Quantcast

Cardi B Reveals Her Secret For Keeping Her Post-Baby Body Tight — Lots Of Duct Tape

The rapper revealed her secret in an Instagram video.

Sean M. Haffey/BIG3 / Getty Images
Cardi B has made a living off of her tight body, but after giving birth the stripper-turned-rapper needs a little help — and a lot of duct tape.

In an Instagram video posted this week, the rapper revealed that she needs a secret weapon to keep her body looking great while she is working back to pre-baby form. The 25-year-old gave birth to her first baby in July — a girl named Kulture — and is now working her way back into the spotlight.

While Cardi B is working on getting her baby back — she joked that “Kulture did me filthy” in the video — she has apparently struggled a bit with keeping her body tight. In the video, she lamented to followers that she had to use duct tape to keep her breasts high.

“This s**t is crazy,” Cardi told viewers. “I have never done this s**t in my life, but f**k it.”

She then explained that after getting breast implants at age 19 and not wearing a bra, she is naturally sagging a bit — even more so after giving birth.

Cardi B may end up going for a bolder strategy beyond duct tape. She revealed in the Instagram video that she is considering getting a breast lift to bring a long-term solution to her problem.

Though she initially planned to rejoin her summer tour after giving birth, Cardi B decided to devote her time to her new baby. She will be making a full comeback to the spotlight very soon, People magazine noted.

“The rapper, 25, will be taking the stage at the Oct. 9 show, marking her first awards show performance since welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset on July 10. She’ll be joined by Bad Bunny and J Balvin to perform their hit ‘I Like It,’ PEOPLE confirms exclusively.”

The video revealing her fashion secret isn’t all that unusual, as Cardi B has never shied away from offering the full and frank details of her life on social media. In another livestream video, she realized that she needed to take a Plan B pill. And late last year — after an alleged explicit video of Cardi surfaced — she joked that she was originally a stripper before becoming a best-selling rapper, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that there might be some risqué footage of her floating around.

The full video of Cardi B’s duct tape routine can be seen on Instagram, but be warned that it contains some colorful language.