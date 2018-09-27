Cardi B Reveals Her Secret For Keeping Her Post-Baby Body Tight --- Lots Of Duct Tape

The rapper revealed her secret in an Instagram video.

Cardi B has made a living off of her tight body, but after giving birth the stripper-turned-rapper needs a little help — and a lot of duct tape.

In an Instagram video posted this week, the rapper revealed that she needs a secret weapon to keep her body looking great while she is working back to pre-baby form. The 25-year-old gave birth to her first baby in July — a girl named Kulture — and is now working her way back into the spotlight.

While Cardi B is working on getting her baby back — she joked that “Kulture did me filthy” in the video — she has apparently struggled a bit with keeping her body tight. In the video, she lamented to followers that she had to use duct tape to keep her breasts high.

“This s**t is crazy,” Cardi told viewers. “I have never done this s**t in my life, but f**k it.”

She then explained that after getting breast implants at age 19 and not wearing a bra, she is naturally sagging a bit — even more so after giving birth.

Cardi B may end up going for a bolder strategy beyond duct tape. She revealed in the Instagram video that she is considering getting a breast lift to bring a long-term solution to her problem.

Though she initially planned to rejoin her summer tour after giving birth, Cardi B decided to devote her time to her new baby. She will be making a full comeback to the spotlight very soon, People magazine noted.

“The rapper, 25, will be taking the stage at the Oct. 9 show, marking her first awards show performance since welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset on July 10. She’ll be joined by Bad Bunny and J Balvin to perform their hit ‘I Like It,’ PEOPLE confirms exclusively.”

The video revealing her fashion secret isn’t all that unusual, as Cardi B has never shied away from offering the full and frank details of her life on social media. In another livestream video, she realized that she needed to take a Plan B pill. And late last year — after an alleged explicit video of Cardi surfaced — she joked that she was originally a stripper before becoming a best-selling rapper, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that there might be some risqué footage of her floating around.

Cardi B Realized She Needed To Take A Plan B Pill During Livestream https://t.co/IkSNIxTcp0 — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) September 27, 2018

The full video of Cardi B’s duct tape routine can be seen on Instagram, but be warned that it contains some colorful language.