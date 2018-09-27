Disney Cruise Line Reveals Early 2020 Itineraries Including Return To Hawaii And Debut In New Orleans

Disney is looking to let the good times roll into the islands and the "Big Easy."

It may only be September of 2018, but many are already looking ahead to when they can plan their future vacations and Disney has you covered. Early on Thursday, Disney Cruise Line revealed their itineraries and ports of call for the first four to five months of 2020, and there is plenty to be excited about. Not only is DCL returning to Hawaii for the first time in years, but for the first time ever, they are taking one of their ships down to New Orleans.

For years now, there have been rumors that Disney Cruise Line would end up docking in New Orleans, but it just has never become a reality. Finally, the confirmation arrived as Disney is bringing the Disney Wonder to the “Big Easy” for a number of sailings in February 2020.

The Disney Parks Blog reported the news on Thursday morning during a live-stream direct from Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside Resort in Walt Disney World. The news is absolutely huge, and there are a few big reasons for DCL going to New Orleans and back to Hawaii.

Starting in 2021, the fleet of Disney Cruise Line ships will begin expanding as one more will be added to the four already in place. A sixth will join in 2022 and a seventh is set to begin sailing in 2023.

Danny Cox

Booking for these cruises and any others in 2020 has not yet started even though Disney announced them on Thursday. Booking for the general public will begin on Thursday, October 4, 2018, but those who have sailed in the past will get first dibs.

Booking windows will open as follows:

Monday, October 1, 2018: Platinum Castaway Club members and residents of Disney’s Golden Oaks

Tuesday, October 2, 2018: Gold Castaway Club members

Wednesday, October 3, 2018: Silver Castaway Club members and Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members who have not previously sailed

Thursday, October 4, 2018: Booking opens for all guests

For the Hawaiian sailings, there will be only two of them and both will be on the Disney Wonder. The first one leaves Vancouver on April 20, 2020, and it will be a 9-night sailing. The second leaves Hawaii right after on May 8, 2020, and it will be 10 nights.

All of the New Orleans sailings will take place in February 2020 and will sail to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Disney Cruise Line has many ports all around the world and the three new ships arriving in the coming years will have them including even more. The good thing is that they’re starting early and a return to Hawaii is an excellent way to begin. On top of that, though, the Disney Wonder making its debut in New Orleans is one of the best and only ways to have a lot of fun and let the good times roll.