Sarah Hyland Shares Details Of Sexual Assault That Happened To Her In High School: ‘I Hoped It Was A Dream’

As the #MeToo movement continues to spread, many celebrities are coming forward to confess that they were the victims of sexual assault, including Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

In a statement posted to her Twitter account earlier today, Hyland shared her own tragic experience with sexual assault. She started off the post by sharing a few hashtags, including one that says that she believes Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and her sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

After that, Hyland shared a screenshot of her own story, and why she did not report it.

“He was a friend. It was New Year’s Eve my senior year of high school. Everyone was drunk. He broke in to the bathroom I was in. I hoped it was a dream but my ripped tights in the morning proved otherwise. I thought no one would believe me. I didn’t want to be called dramatic. After all I didn’t say no. Shock can do that to a person.”

The actress ended the post with a few more hashtags including #WeBelieveChristine, #MeToo, #believewomen, and #IBelieveHer. Though it was just posted a few short hours ago, it has already received a ton of attention with over 600 favorites, 76 retweets, and 17 comments. Of course, many fans applauded Sarah for sharing her story so bravely — while countless others told her that they were thinking of her.

“I am very sorry you experienced this. You are an incredibly brave person for sharing. Thank you.”

“You’re so strong and brave Sarah! I’m so proud of you for sharing this,” another wrote.

“Thank you for your strength and courageousness. You are a true inspiration. As a man, I stand up with you, with her, and for anyone who has the guts to tell their story whether it be 3 minutes or 30 years ago,” one more chimed in.

Luckily, Sarah is now in a happy and committed relationship with former Bachelor star Wells Adams. As the Inquisitr reported last week, the couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary on September 16. During an interview, Sarah could not help but gush over the sweet gift that her boyfriend gave her. Instead of some huge elaborate gift or a piece of jewelry, Wells gifted Sarah with something far more sentimental.

“I take a lot of Polaroids all the time. He took all the Polaroids I take and put them in his typewriter and wrote things on them. Then he bought a leather-bound journal book that you can put pictures in,” the Modern Family star gushed.

The couple regularly sing each other’s praises — and it’s clear that they are head over heels for one another. Recently, Wells made the move from Nashville to Los Angeles to be with his girlfriend.

Perhaps wedding bells will be somewhere in the near future?