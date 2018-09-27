Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter, True Thompson, Rocks A Head Scarf In Latest Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian took to social media to post a brand new photo of her baby daughter, True Thompson, this week — and fans couldn’t get over how adorable the little girl looked in the sweet snapshot.

In the cute photo, which Khloe Kardashian posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday, True is seen sitting poolside at her famous mom’s Calabasas mansion.

The youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family is seen wearing a multi-color bathing suit, which fades from pink to blue to yellow. She also donned a bright yellow head scarf on her head, and diamond studded earrings.

The little girl, who many fans believe resembles her father — Tristan Thompson — didn’t look directly at the camera for the photo, seeming to be occupied with something more interesting off to the side.

Meanwhile, Khloe gushed over her daughter in the caption of the photo, using the lyrics to the song “My Girl” along with music note emojis to perfectly sum how she feels about her tiny daughter.

As many fans know, Kardashian welcomed little True back in April while she was still living in Cleveland. Khloe has been delighting fans with photos of the baby girl ever since, and her loyal supporters can’t get enough of the baby’s cute face on their timelines.

If the photo was taken this week, it seems that Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson may have been enjoying one last pool day in L.A. before they move back to Cleveland.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and True are set to head back to Ohio — where the fall weather has kicked in — in order to be with Tristan Thompson during the NBA season.

Tristan has already returned back east to rejoin his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, for media day and training camp. Sources are revealing that Khloe and True will soon follow.

“She’s far more sensitive to criticism and people’s view of her relationship when she’s in Hollywood, partly because her friends and family are constantly bringing it up and mining through social media 24/7. When she’s in Ohio it’s easier to switch that off and turn her back on negativity,” an insider recently told Radar Online.

The insider adds that Kardashian has also made some “good friends” in Cleveland, and has been missing the “tranquility and serenity” that she had when living there.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and her baby girl, True Thompson, as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.