Michael Darby allegedly grabbed the 'RHOP' cameraman's butt in a sexual manner.

Real Housewives of Potomac house husband Michael Darby is in legal trouble after he allegedly sexually assaulted a cameraman while filming the Bravo show on September 1.

TMZ is reporting that Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael, has been charged with a felony as well as a misdemeanor for allegedly grabbing and groping the bottom of the cameraman.

“The cameraman — Orville Palmer — claims after the grope he turned around and Darby gave him ‘a flirtatious look.’ Orville says he instructed Darby to stop, and then told his supervisor.”

The maximum punishment for this crime is 11 years behind bars. It’s unclear if Darby was shooting alone, or if Ashley was on set.

Hollywood Life says that recently, Ashley Darby was on an episode of Housewife to Housewife with Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson, where she talked about having a recent miscarriage. She expressed interest in trying again to have a child with Michael at some point.

“When I had the tragic miscarriage, Michael [Darby] was very upset and I think he realized that he wanted to have a baby more than he originally thought. That was a very special moment for me because now I know that we are really making the right choice to have a family together.”

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Michael Darby Charged with Sexually Assaulting Crew Member: Report https://t.co/eF6vGSssyg pic.twitter.com/iA6zKJ5oUe — RazzleTazzle (@RazzleTazzleMag) September 27, 2018

Michael Darby’s current legal problems are creating a question mark when it comes to the prior suggestion that Darby was seeking male company on Grindr, says Bravo. Karen Huger has suggested that Ashley’s husband was gay, and that he had been in a hotel with a man at some point in London.

Ashley Darby was asked why she thinks Karen keeps bringing up rumors about Michael.

“I still don’t understand how Karen can keep up this charade. She deserves a nod from the Academy for this performance! “And the award for most delusional woman of the year goes to…”

Ashley claims the rumors about Michael are just that.

“That internet rumor was a fabricated story made up by someone who has never met my husband and chose a random white man to pretend to be Michael. On the other hand, there have been many sightings of Karen doing her thang around Potomac with this fellow. But like I said — if Karen and Ray have an arrangement, more power to them!”

Reality Blurb says that the photo from the London hotel room that is alleged to be Michael Darby is headless, and there is no proof that it was actually him.