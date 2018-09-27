‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, September 28: Steffy And Hope Worry About Liam And Wyatt

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that it is the last day of the custody hearing. Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) will listen to the final arguments so that he can determine who should be awarded full custody of Will (Finnegan George). Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill’s (Don Diamont) fate will now rest in the hands of the judge. In the meantime, Soap Central states that in a rare moment, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will agree on something.

It is no secret that Hope and Steffy are complete opposites. While Hope likes to think that she has more values than Steffy, Ms. Forrester’s feet are planted firmly in reality – most of the time. BB fans have seen them at odds for most of this year as they effectively competed to be Mrs. Liam Spencer. That is until Steffy handed the Waffler to Hope on a platter.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that these two ladies finally find some common ground. According to Courier Journal, they will worry about Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) wellbeing. The Spencer brothers have both been subpoenaed to testify in court on opposing sides. Both ladies have been married to both brothers and know them better than most. They will realize that the legal proceedings must be putting a strain on their relationship, as well as with all the parties concerned.

Bill pleads his case to Wyatt and Liam before making a last ditch attempt to guilt Liam into taking his side. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/meyBlK0sWu #BoldandtheBeautiful pic.twitter.com/EsfknQ5gUW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 26, 2018

B&B fans saw Liam taking the stand on Katie’s behalf and he was pressed to tell the court details of his relationship with his father. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) led him to admit that his father had struck him in the past, and had even slept with his wife Steffy. However, Liam asked the court to consider that Bill loves Will and that they are good for each other.

Now that the plaintiff and her witness has testified, Bill, Brooke, and Wyatt will also take the stand on Friday’s cliffhanger episode. Spoilers suggest that Brooke and Wyatt are nervous about the effect that their testimony will have on Katie, as they both care about her deeply.

After cross-examination, Carter and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) will deliver the closing statements for their respective clients. Judge McMullen will make the final ruling on Monday, October 1. However, viewers noted that Ridge has made his wishes crystal clear to the presiding officer and wants him to rule in Katie’s favor. Will the judge remain impartial? Watch Bold and the Beautiful, then check back with Inquisitr for new spoilers, recaps, and casting news.