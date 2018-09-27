Kavanaugh Allegations Prompt Fox New’s Chris Wallace’s Daughters To Reveal Their Own Stories

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace's daughters told him about previously unmentioned stories from high school in the wake of accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace told viewers that the newly revealed allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh led to his daughters telling him about experiences that they had experienced during their time in high school, according to the Huffington Post.

Wallace opened up about this in the lead-up to Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford — one of the five women accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct.

“Over the course of this week, like I think a lot of American families, my family — a lot of it on email — has been discussing this and disagreeing and arguing about it,” Wallace told his audience. “And two of my daughters have told me stories that I had never heard before about things that happened to them in high school.”

Wallace continued: “[They] hadn’t told their parents — I don’t know if they told their friends — certainly they never reported to police. They weren’t as serious as the allegations against Kavanaugh, but the point is that there are teenage girls who don’t tell stories to a lot of people, and then it comes up, and I don’t think we can disregard that. I don’t think that we can disregard Christine Blasey Ford and the seriousness of this. I think that would be a big mistake.”

Fox News' CHRIS WALLACE says in wake of Kavanaugh allegations "two of my daughters have told me stories that I have never heard before about things that happened in high school & hadn't told their parents… I don't this we can disregard Ford and the seriousness of this." pic.twitter.com/5lKaTDo9Cy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2018

Wallace was not shy about his reaction to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony — where she told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the alleged assault by Kavanaugh had a “lasting impact” on her life and that she feared Kavanaugh was “accidentally going to kill me,” — telling his audience about how he perceived Ford’s testimony.

“This was extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible,” Wallace said as reported by The Inquisitr. “This is a disaster for the Republicans. She obviously was traumatized by an event.”

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the vast majority of rapes and sexual assaults go unreported.

Only 310 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to police, meaning two out of every three aren’t reported. Only 20 percent of college-aged women report their assaults, according to RAINN.

Of the sexual violence crimes not reported to police from 2005-2010, the victim gave the following reasons for not reporting, according to RAINN.