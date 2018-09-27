Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Killer Abs While Strutting Her Stuff In Paris During Fashion Week

Model, actress, and bikini designer Emily Ratajkowski stole the show in Paris on Thursday as she attended the Paco Rabanne presentation during the 2019 Fashion Week. Ratajkowski is known for her sultry Instagram posts wearing tiny bikinis and other barely-there fashion pieces, but this time she showed that a simple T-shirt and pair of pants can look incredibly sexy as well.

The Daily Mail shares that 27-year-old stunner Emily Ratajkowski donned a yellow crop top with grey trousers for a look that showcased her incredibly toned midriff. The model’s Paco Rabanne lion shirt was adjusted to stop just above her navel and her pants were riding low on her hips to present a jaw-dropping look that definitely made heads turn and bystanders couldn’t help but notice her killer abs.

Ratajkowski added red strappy high heels and a pair of oversized sunglasses to the ensemble and wore her hair loose in her signature long waves. Emily was also wearing her stunning and unique double-diamond wedding ring that is a true show-stopper. Fans rarely see the model out with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she married in a surprise wedding earlier this year. However, the gorgeous ring is hard to miss.

The model has been on the runway herself during some recent Fashion Week presentations. However, in this case, she was apparently sight-seeing around Paris in the revealing ensemble in addition to wearing it to watch the Paco Rabanne presentation.

Emily Ratajkowski wears VERY low-slung trousers as she attends Paco Rabanne presentation at Paris Fashion Week https://t.co/CMFZdwI24r — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 27, 2018

According to the Sun, Ratajkowski was chosen by Paco Rabanne to represent their new fragrance campaign so it comes as no surprise that she’d make a noticeable effort to support the Spanish company in Paris for Fashion Week. In addition to being the new face for Pure XS For Her, Emily’s IMDb page notes that she’s got a number of entertainment-related projects in the works.

Emily first turned heads when she appeared in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video and many remember her for her role in the movie Gone Girl. Since then, she’s appeared on shows like Entourage, The Spoilers Before Dying, and Easy, and she’s got four additional projects debuting in the upcoming months. Two of Ratajkowski’s projects, Cruise and Welcome Home, are seemingly completed and waiting for release. Two others, Lying and Stealing along with Bright Futures are currently in pre-production.

It is clear that Emily Ratajkowski has a full plate of commitments these days and she’s making the most of the opportunities coming her way. She never fails to get people buzzing over her fashion looks and this ensemble she wore in Paris this week is no exception.