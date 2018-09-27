Melania Trump Is Purportedly Trolling Donald By Wearing Black In Solidarity With Sexual Assault Survivors

The #BelieveSurvivors movement has encouraged people to wear black together to show support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Melania Trump may be trolling her husband by wearing black, the color chosen by a social media movement of survivors of sexual misconduct opposing the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

As Refinery 29 reports, there’s a new movement afoot on social media, centered around a hashtag, much like the #MeToo movement, which got going on response to allegations of sexual assault levied against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. The latest movement is the #BelieveSurvivors movement, which, among other things, is opposed to the Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. As you are well aware, Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings are mired by allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, back in the 1980’s.

The movement encourages survivors, and their allies, to support each other by wearing black.

And on Tuesday, Melania Trump wore black. Specifically, she was seen in the audience during Donald Trump’s address to the United Nations General Assembly in a black collared shirtdress. As the Inquisitr‘s Trisha Faulkner describes it:

“Melania’s ensemble featured a high and detailed collar with buttons running down the middle. The dress also featured matching detailed and buttoned pockets on either side of her chest. Spotlighting her trim waist, her dress was pulled together with a thin black belt.”

Is Melania wearing black in solidarity today? pic.twitter.com/EvAKjNY6hR — RachelAnneODonnell (@Rachelannerao) September 25, 2018

According to InStyle writer Sam Reed, that is a deliberate choice. Reed points out that in her more recent public appearances, Mrs. Trump has been in various colors. And on the occasions when she’s worn black, she’s accessorized with some other color to balance it out. But not this time.

To some observers, that choice is meant to be in solidarity with the #BelieveSurvivors movement, and as such, a dig at the president. At least, that was the prevailing opinion on Twitter, where several users opined that the FLOTUS’ fashion choices were an act of trolling.

Taken at face value, Melania’s choice would indicate simply that she and/or her stylist figured that she’d look best in black that day. But Melania has a history of making fashion choices that some have taken as digs at her husband, such as when she famously showed up at a Texas detention facility wearing a jacket that said “I really don’t care, do you?”

Even former White House staffer Omarosa Maginault Newman writes in her book that the First Lady chooses outfits to make a statement about her husband and/or his policies.

“Taken as a whole, all of [Melania Trump’s] style rebellions have served the same purpose, and not only misdirection and distraction — strategies her husband knows all too well. I believe Melania uses style to punish her husband.”

However, it bears noting that Melania herself has always, on the rare occasions when she speaks about Donald and his agenda, publicly stood by him.

So it could be that, to use Sigmund Freud’s words, sometimes a black dress is just a black dress.