Watch Empoli FC Vs. AC Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Mid-Week Serie A Match Online

AC Milan face a must-win game to turn their Serie A season around with a trip to face newly promoted Empoli FC in a Thursday match.

AC Milan have spent nearly $230 million to bolster their side over the past two seasons, according to The Sun, and yet they sit in 16th place on the Serie A table, while newly promoted side Empoli FC occupy the 17th position, and the two teams will meet on Thursday in the final match of Round Six of the 2018/2019 season in a game that will live stream from Stadio Carlo Castellani.

But the Milan side, the 18-time Italian top flight champions, may face a tougher test than they expect against Empoli, with the possibility that at least two of their most important players cold be sidelined for the match. Manager Gennaro Gattuso said on Wednesday that striker Gonzalo Higuain may sit out the match with a pre-existing injury that was aggravated in the weekend’ match against Atalanta, according to the Four Four Two site.

“His flexor tendon was bothering him, it’s an old scar,” Gattuso said about his Argentine star. “We’ll see if he’s fit to play.”

Italian forward Patrick Cutrone is also in doubt for the trip to Empoli, according to SB Nation. If Cutrone, who missed training on Monday with an injury, cannot take part in the Empoli match, Gattuso will be left without a reliable striker.

Striker Gonzalo Higuain of AC Milan may moss Thursday’s match against Empoli. Marco Luzzani / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A clash pitting 17th-place Empoli against 16th-place AC Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 16,200-seat Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy, on Thursday, September 27. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 8 p.m British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, or noon Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at midnight on Thursday night.

Empoli, who returned to Serie A after promotion from the second flight after last season, have not defeated AC Milan at Carlo Castellani sibs 2004, winning only twice and both times away, according to Soccerisma.com.

Despite wallowing in 16th place on the table with only five points, AC Milan has lost only one time so far this season, a 3-2 defeat to fourth-place Napoli, as Betfair recounted, with two draws keeping them in the lower half of the table in the early stages.

Gennaro Gattuso, head coach of AC Milan, needs a big win over Empoli on Thursday to try his team’s season around. Marco Luzzani / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Empoli vs. AC Milan Italy Serie A Thursday game, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the recently inaugurated, online subscription sports network created by the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period expires, fans can watch the Azzurri vs. Rossoneri showdown at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream all be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Empoli vs. AC Milan Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Tuesday Serie A showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Empoli vs. AC Milan, see LiveSoccerTV.com.