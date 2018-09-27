Top 10 Most Adorable Pictures Of True Thompson On Instagram

Okay, Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl is adorable — and her mom definitely knows it. Fans of the star are bound to notice the countless pictures of True Thompson on the Kardashian’s Instagram profile, and nobody can even blame her!

True is the newest member of the Kardashian/Jenner empire, after Khloe gave birth in April to her first child. Born to Khloe and Tristan Thompson, it was pretty much a guarantee that True would be one of the most adorable celebrity babies ever.

Khloe’s wish to have children has been touched upon throughout Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The star lamented every missed opportunity to have kids, and desperately wanted a baby of her own. As the perfect aunt to all of her sibling’s children, the star proved that she was not only great with her nieces and nephews but that she would be an excellent mother herself one day. It is abundantly clear that this mother loves her daughter wholeheartedly.

Baby True certainly looks like a happy and healthy baby from all of the photos the star shares. The smiling baby girl is often seen sticking her tongue out — or giggling — which only makes fans love her even more. So, in no particular order, here are the top ten cutest Instagram photos of True Thompson to trigger your own baby fever.

Khloe shared this precious photo of true sticking her tongue out. Her own baby emoji!

This is the star’s most recent photo of her precious baby girl. True looks absolutely adorable in a yellow headwrap and leopard print swimsuit.

Okay, let’s be honest. Whenever the Kardashians have babies, it’s totally common to think “wow, that baby has more money than I’ll ever have.” And this jaw-droppingly cute photo doesn’t do a whole lot to disagree with the sentiment. True’s baby Bentley was gifted to her by Kimora Lee Simmons.

This photo is extra precious because it features True alongside Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope. True is already posing for the camera as her cousin takes Polaroid snaps. I mean, come on! It should be illegal to be this adorable.

True shows off her beautiful smile once again as Khloé shares her sweet feelings, “you’re my best friend for all of eternity!”

This early picture of baby True can make even the coldest hearts melt. Just look those cheeks!

The superstar mom shared this picture of True sound asleep while sitting up. Same, True. Same.

If this photo of True yawning doesn’t make you audibly say, “Awwwww,” we don’t know what will.

Okay, so it’s not technically a photo — but this video of True was the first time that the star ever posted about her newest love on Instagram. In honor of True’s one-month of being alive, Khlor murmured sweetly at the girl while she shot the video, “I love you pretty girl,” she says.

So, while these photos aren’t necessarily ranked — this one might just take the cake for best photo of True so far. In the vacation-snap, mom Khloe poses with Kris Jenner and baby True. All three stick their tongues out in their best “Cardi B” impression. Three generations of love, sweetness, and humor.