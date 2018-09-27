Kourtney Kardashian Heads To Church With Travis Barker Before Dinner Date With Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian made her usual Wednesday night trip to church this week, and this time she had a special friend in tow.

According to a Sept. 27 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed heading to a service at Hillsong church with her friend and neighbor, Travis Barker.

Kardashian wore black spandex shorts and a matching long-sleeved top, which she paired with black kitten heels. She wore her dark, shoulder length hair parted down the middle, and had a big smile on her face outside of the church.

Barker was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble as well. He wore black jeans, a coat, and a dark beanie. He also sported black sneakers, and a white t-shirt for the outing.

Kourtney drove the group to church, with Travis riding shotgun. After the service, Kardashian and her friends headed to Crossroads vegan restaurant in L.A., which Barker owns.

At the restaurant, Kardashian met up with more friends, including her rumored new boyfriend, Luka Sabbat.

Sabbat donned a black jacket and a classic white t-shirt. He also wore a black and gold hat, and had a cigarette hanging from his lips.

After dinner, Kourtney, a female friend, and Luka all left the establishment together in Kardashian’s car. Barker was not seen leaving with Kardashian at the end of the night.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been rumored to be dating in the past. Sources previously told Life & Style that the Blink 182 drummer has been interested in dating the reality star in the past, but didn’t get a chance to make his move while she was single.

“Travis lives a couple of blocks from Kourt in the same gated community in Calabasas and their kids play together,” a source previously told the outlet.

“He’s always had a bit of a thing for her,” the insider added, revealing that the musician “would love to ask her out,” and that he “missed his chance” after Kourtney broke up with Scott Disick and soon began dating Younes Bendjima.

Although Kardashian is rumored to currently be single again following her split with Younes Bendjima back in August, the mother-of-three is linked to Luka Sabbat, and was recently spotted spending the day with a mystery man who bears a striking resemblance to her ex, Bendjima.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!