Twitter Reacts To Christine Blasey Ford’s Testimony

Brett Kavanaugh has been on U.S. President Donald Trump’s shortlist for Justice of the Supreme Court since early July this year, but things have been unraveling for him at a rapid rate in recent weeks. Shortly after the news broke that he was shortlisted, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford spoke to the Washington Post, alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh 36 years ago.

At the time, she was terrified that her identity would be leaked to the public. In August, she took a polygraph test, conducted by a former FBI agent, and still decided to remain anonymous as it seemed Kavanaugh’s confirmation was becoming more and more likely. On September 16, when it appeared everyone knew there was an accuser, Ford decided to go public.

Since then, she has received plenty of support from other women on the one hand, and death threats from those who don’t believe her allegations on the other.

Today, she is bravely standing before a Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, testifying against Kavanaugh.

Her testimony is being watched live all around the country, and many who are keeping an eye on her testimony have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on her and her story.

if you’re talking about Dr. Ford or Brett Kavanaugh winning or losing, if you’re talking about Democrats or Republicans winning or losing, then you’re not listening this is about America winning this is about justice#KavanaughHearings — Brian Gay (@brian2596) September 27, 2018

#KavanaughHearings It is such a relief to hear senators thanking Dr. Ford for her courage, pointing out what a believable witness she is, and calling out Trump for not having an FBI investigation and subpoenaing Mark Judge.???? — Janis (@chrisisu) September 27, 2018

Lindsey Graham just doubled down on Kavanaugh as if Dr. Blasey Ford never testified. He is not a bipartisan elder statesman. He is a highly partisan, rape-abetting Trump hack. #KavanaughHearings — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 27, 2018

Ford answered a stupid question with a stupid answer and I love it. — It's only me, and I'm Dr. Corn (@kinek_kirin) September 27, 2018

Stay strong dr Ford. We are grateful for your courage and rooting for you all the way. Your truth is our truth. — Shweta Mehrotra (@shweta2018) September 27, 2018

While many are quickly showing their support of Dr. Ford by arguing how credible she is and how her bravery will pave the way for other survivors, some are rather less than sympathetic with her, dismissing her testimony out of hand, citing a political agenda as Ford’s reason for fabricating accusations.

MS BLASEY FORD: What is a 16 YR OLD GIRL doing ALONE in a ROOM with two TEEN BOYS ? Were u DRAGGED IN against ur WILL ? Why didn't u TELL the NAME of the alleged AGGRESSOR ? WHY don't u KNOW WHERE it TOOK PLACE ? IF HE were a DEMOCRAT would u be RECALLING 1982 ? — Emile Echeverria (@emlechv) September 27, 2018

Watch @LindseyGrahamSC sink to an all new low as he claims Dr. Ford has not proven anything, he still supports Kavanaugh, he claims this is all Dem strategy and then he threatens Democrats: “If this is the new norm, you better watch out for your nominees.” #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/grNze9MTcI — Amee KavaNOPE Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 27, 2018

People say Ford is doing well, but at what exactly? Keeping her “story straight” or looking down and reading off a paper every time she’s asked a direct question? #KavanaughHearing — Hope Blankenship (@MiracleHope19) September 27, 2018

Somebody should track her bank accts and all family accts for the next ten years Dr. Ford is bought and paid for there is no doubt — Gennaro Corrado (@GennaroCorrado2) September 27, 2018

Perhaps Ford’s most telling statement was when Senator Patrick Leahy asked her what the most memorable part of the assault was.

“The laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense. I was underneath one of them while they laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another. “

Ford’s accusations have elicited responses from the White House over the last two weeks, with Trump tweeting a number of times about her. At one point he said it was unlikely that Kavanaugh would have committed such a crime, and he remained confident that Ford’s allegations would be easily picked apart.

Reports are now coming out that he has had a very different reaction upon seeing her testimony.

Trump telling people he’s furious that WH aides didn’t have advance knowledge of how credible Ford would seem, per 2nd source — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) September 27, 2018

The president also reportedly postponed a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, saying he did not want to interfere with the hearing today, per CNBC.