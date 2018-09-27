Quantcast

Twitter Reacts To Christine Blasey Ford’s Testimony

Dr Christine Blasey Ford Testifies
Saul Loeb-Pool / Getty Images
Brett Kavanaugh has been on U.S. President Donald Trump’s shortlist for Justice of the Supreme Court since early July this year, but things have been unraveling for him at a rapid rate in recent weeks. Shortly after the news broke that he was shortlisted, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford spoke to the Washington Post, alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh 36 years ago.

At the time, she was terrified that her identity would be leaked to the public. In August, she took a polygraph test, conducted by a former FBI agent, and still decided to remain anonymous as it seemed Kavanaugh’s confirmation was becoming more and more likely. On September 16, when it appeared everyone knew there was an accuser, Ford decided to go public.

Since then, she has received plenty of support from other women on the one hand, and death threats from those who don’t believe her allegations on the other.

Today, she is bravely standing before a Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, testifying against Kavanaugh.

Her testimony is being watched live all around the country, and many who are keeping an eye on her testimony have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on her and her story.

While many are quickly showing their support of Dr. Ford by arguing how credible she is and how her bravery will pave the way for other survivors, some are rather less than sympathetic with her, dismissing her testimony out of hand, citing a political agenda as Ford’s reason for fabricating accusations.

Perhaps Ford’s most telling statement was when Senator Patrick Leahy asked her what the most memorable part of the assault was.

“The laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense. I was underneath one of them while they laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another. “

Ford’s accusations have elicited responses from the White House over the last two weeks, with Trump tweeting a number of times about her. At one point he said it was unlikely that Kavanaugh would have committed such a crime, and he remained confident that Ford’s allegations would be easily picked apart.

Reports are now coming out that he has had a very different reaction upon seeing her testimony.

The president also reportedly postponed a meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, saying he did not want to interfere with the hearing today, per CNBC.