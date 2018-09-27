Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker-Bowles Team Up To Help Children’s Charities

Each have their own charities and causes for which they advocate, but they rarely do so together.

Kate Middleton and her mother-in-law, Camilla Parker-Bowles, will team up together to promote a cause for which two of the charities that they support cross paths, Hello Magazine is reporting.

As you are well aware, members of the royal family not only represent the Crown but, by extension, all of the United Kingdom on various overseas trips and local appearances. They also advocate for various causes, including charities, for which they raise both awareness and money. And as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the members of the royal family are, between them, patrons of 3,000 different charities. Queen Elizabeth is patron of 510, for which she’s raised about £1.4 billion (about $1.84 billion) throughout her life.

Kate Middleton (the Duchess of Cambridge) and her mother-in-law Camilla (the Duchess of Cornwall) are no exceptions. Both women support, among other causes, various charities and causes related to children. Kate is patron of children’s mental health charity Place2Be, while Camilla is patron of The National Literacy Trust. And now, the two are joining forces for one dual cause.

Specifically, Place2Be is giving its own donors and members tips on how they can advance children’s literacy in their own lives. The group suggests, for example, encouraging kids to “get lost in a good book… to forget about stress and worry;” to read a funny book “to make your child laugh and feel happier;” to “read before bedtime” to switch off from the day; to use picture books to “talk about difficult topics.”

Skolova / Shutterstock

In keeping with the mental health theme, Kate’s charity also encourages children to write about their feelings. And if they’re victims of traumatic events, writing about those events can help them deal with their feelings.

On its website, Place2Be notes that the duchess’ support is vital in getting its message out to donors and participants.

“The Duchess’ support will help Place2Be hugely in its efforts to shine the spotlight on child mental health, and on the need to tackle these issues at the earliest possible stage, so that children have the brightest possible futures, as they deserve. By helping to raise awareness of Place2Be’s early intervention work in schools, The Duchess will also help the charity to reach even more of the UK’s most vulnerable children and their families who so desperately need support.”

Similarly, on its own website, the National Literacy Trust thanks Camilla for her help in promoting the cause.