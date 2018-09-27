Chris Wallace Calls Ford Testimony ‘Disaster For The Republicans’

Fox News host Chris Wallace offered comment on Thursday after the testimony from Christine Blasey Ford to the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding her alleged sexual assault at the hands of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Wallace immediate reaction to the testimony was that it had gone as poorly as possible for the Republican Party, calling it a “disaster for Republicans,” according to reports from Business Insider.

“This was extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible, Wallace as he offered his analysis of Ford’s time in front of the committee. “This is a disaster for the Republicans. She obviously was traumatized by an event.”

Wallace’s colleague on the Fox News panel, Bret Baier, added that there was a stark difference between reading about Ford’s allegations and hearing her testimony, calling the latter “a totally different thing.”

Ford’s allegations focus on a high school party that both her and Kavanaugh attended while they were teenagers. At the party, Ford alleged that Kavanaugh and a friend, Mark Judge, made an attempt to force sexual intercourse on her. Ford described in the allegations that Kavanaugh covered her mouth during the attempt to prevent her from screaming, which prevented Ford from breathing and put her in fear for her life.

‘This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life, said Ford. “It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.”

While Ford feared she may be killed, she described the reaction from Kavanaugh and Judge as one of “uproarious laughter between the two (Kavanaugh and Judge) and their having fun at my expense.”

Ford was “one hundred percent” certain that the person behind those actions that night in 1982 was Kavanaugh. She revealed that to this day she still suffers from anxiety and claustrophobia due to the incident, as covered by the Inquisitr.

During the opening remarks at the hearing on Thursday, Ford made clear that she was “terrified” to be in attendance, while at the same time knowing that it was her “civic duty” to put forth her testimony.

Kavanaugh has denied all allegations made against him and will be testifying himself later on Thursday. In the days leading to Ford’s testimony, Kavanaugh has gotten the support of many prominent Republicans, none more so than President Donald Trump, who decried Ford’s allegations as a smear campaign.

According to previous coverage from the Inquisitr, Trump said, “Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left-wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.”