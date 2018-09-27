Khloe Kardashian & Family Address Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal In New ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Khloe Kardashian fans have been waiting for the moment the reality star will give birth on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the time is quickly approaching.

According to a Sept. 27 report by E! News, a brand new KUWTK promo has been released, and it shows snapshots of things to come during Season 15. One of the biggest storylines will be the birth of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True, as well as her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

In the new teaser, Tristan’s cheating scandal rips through the family and creates some tension. Kim Kardashian is seen talking on the phone during one of her confessional interviews.

“They have another video of him?” she says. Later, she seen telling her family that Tristan has been “Unfollowed, I hate him. Sorry, not sorry.”

“The things I can control, I have to be able to control,” Khloe is heard saying as she gets an ultrasound of her pregnant belly.

Khloe Kardashian is later seen in a hospital bed as she goes into labor. “I hope everyone gets here in time,” she says as her sisters are seen heading to the airport to jump a flight to Cleveland.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple women surfaced online. At the time, Khloe was nine months pregnant. She gave birth in Cleveland only a few days after the cheating scandal erupted.

Khloe decided to stand by her man and stay with him in Cleveland until the end of the NBA season. The couple then moved home to L.A. and had been living in Khloe’s Calabasas mansion until Thompson was forced to head back to Ohio to report to training camp with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The new Keeping Up With the Kardashians promo also teases other big storylines such as Kim helping Alice Johnson get pardoned, Khloe’s baby shower, more fights between Kourtney and her sisters, and Kanye West’s rants about Donald Trump.

In one clip, Kim Kardashian’s best friend, Johnathan Cheban is seen telling the reality star that “TMZ went wild” over Kanye’s comments, in which he had said that slavery was a choice. “Just because he has an opinion doesn’t mean he’s mentally ill,” Kim says.

It seems that this season could prove to be the most dramatic one yet for the Kardashian family, who have already been seen bickering during in the first batch of episodes.