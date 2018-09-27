Mandatory Mental Health Classes Coming To New York Schools

In July, the state of New York passed a law that will see mandatory mental health classes in all schools for kindergartners right through to grade 12 learners.

According to NBC, the law change added a paragraph to the state’s Education Law “mandating mental health as part of health education in schools.” New York is the first state to implement mental health classes for scholars, and mental health experts are elated about the change.

Even today there exists a major stigma around mental health issues, to the point where many people still don’t feel that they can come forward and speak about it. Meredith Coles, PhD, professor of psychology at Binghamton University of the State University of New York, has expressed just what these mandatory classes will do to change that.

“It’s time to recognize that mental illnesses are real and treatable. We need to change attitudes around mental health. Starting to educate children in schools makes sense.”

The National Institutes of Mental Health estimates that approximately 19% of adults in the US have suffered with an anxiety disorder in the last year. The Institute further believes that around 31% still will. Other estimates indicate that around 7% have had “at least one major depressive episode.”

BREAKING NEWS: New York becomes the first state to launch mandatory mental health classes in ALL New York schools from K-12. Nine key points being taught include: identifying signs of mental health issues, resources for help, and the negative stigma that surrounds mental illness. — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) September 25, 2018

There is data that suggests “50% of mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% begins by age 24,” proving just how important it is for education surrounding mental health to start at a young age.

“Decreasing stigma, changing attitudes and giving students practical knowledge they can use when it comes to mental health problems they or others face is why New York passed this legislation,” New York’s State Education Commissioner, MaryEllen Elia, explains. “When young people learn about mental health and that it is an important aspect of overall health and well-being, the likelihood increases they will be able to effectively recognize signs and symptoms in themselves and others and will know where to turn for help — and it will decrease the stigma that attaches to help-seeking. It is critical that we teach young people about mental health.”

While schools will have the freedom to create their own curricula for the classes, an advisory council has been created to help guide them through the most important factors of the classes.

Some of the guidelines from the advisory council include: