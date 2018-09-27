Kavanaugh Hearings: Dr. Blasey Ford Says She Feared Being Raped And Killed

'This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.'

Today, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford detailed her allegations that Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, sexually assaulted her 36 years ago, saying she thought Kavanaugh was going to rape and kill her, Reuters news agency reports.

Ford, she said, is “one hundred percent” certain that it was indeed Kavanaugh that had sexually assaulted her at a high school party in 1982.

Drunken Kavanaugh, Dr. Blasey Ford claims, attacked her and tried to take off her clothes. He was, however, inebriated, so he wasn’t able to do that. Still, Dr. Blasey Ford feared for her life, since Kavanaugh allegedly put his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming.

“This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.”

Dr. Blasey Ford says she vividly remembers this, adding that she suffered from anxiety and claustrophobia as a result of her high school experience with Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge were laughing during the attack, as Blasey Ford feared for her life, thinking Kavanaugh was accidentally going to kill her.

“Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time because he was very inebriated and because I was wearing a one-piece bathing suit under my clothing. I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help,” Blasey Ford said.

Visibly emotional, Dr. Blasey Ford recalled hearing “uproarious laughter between the two (Kavanaugh and Judge) and their having fun at my expense.”

The hearing has intensified the political polarization in the United States, Reuters notes. Some Republicans – President Trump included – have questioned the legitimacy of Blasey Ford’s claims, calling the allegations a smear campaign.

President Trump, as the Inquisitr reported, publicly defended Kavanaugh, arguing that his Supreme Court pick is under assault by radical left wing politicians.

Most recently, during a fiery press conference, Trump called the accusations against Kavanaugh a “big, fat con job,” claiming that neither Blasey Ford, nor Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez – Kavanaugh’s other accusers – were telling the truth, further arguing that he has had similar experiences with women falsely accusing him of sexual assault, according to Vox.

Citing latest polls, the Business Insider observed that the Republican support for Brett Kavanaugh is plummeting, among Republican women in particular, since support for Kavanaugh among Republican women has dropped 18 points after the second of three sexual assault allegations against President Trump’s Supreme Court pick.