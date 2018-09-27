‘One Piece’ Chapter 919 Features Straw Hat Pirates’ Reunion And Kinemon’s Biggest Revelation

Did Eiichiro Oda just introduce time travel in One Piece?

One Piece Chapter 919 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will feature the reunion of the Straw Hat Pirates at Oden’s Castle and Firefox Kinemon’s biggest revelation. Has popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda made time travel possible in One Piece?

In the spoilers posted to popular social media platform reddit, One Piece Chapter 919 will start with Tama heading back home while being protected by Beast Pirates headliner Speed. The people of the Okobore Town continue to express gratitude to Monkey D. Luffy and his friends as they head towards Oden’s Castle. O-Kiku decided to come along to help them find their target.

One Piece Chapter 919 spoilers have revealed that some people of the Wano Country are trying to poison the children’s mind. In a school at the Flower Capital, a teacher and his students are having discussions about the policy of seclusion — which means a closing off of the country in order to protect the peace of the nation. It was also revealed that opening up the country is defined as a very evil action, inviting wicked people and their ideas into the country.

The teacher taught the children that “Oden and the Nine Red Scabbards” were some of the wicked people who had attempted to open up the country. He also made them believe that the people of Wano Country were saved by a man named Shogun Kurozumi Orochi.

While the entirety of Wano Country continues to be deceived by these false teachings, there are still some people out there who know the truth about Oden and the Kozuki clan. In a restaurant in the Flower Capital, a man named Dozing Kyoushirou called Orochi a coward — and recited Oden’s wife’s curse.

“The moon knows not of the dawn. If it comes to pass, then that determination will cast nine shadows from the moonlight that interweaves 20 years together. Then you will know the dazzling dawn.”

One Piece Chapter 919 features the reunion of the Straw Hat Pirates at Oden’s Castle. Before this, O-Kiku was seen crying on the ruins and attempting to run away. Luffy was shocked to see the grave site bearing the names of Kinemon, Kanjouro, Raizou, and Momonosuke. Kinemon arrived on-scene and received a warm hug from O-Kiku.

On their way inside the castle, Kinemon and the Straw Hat Pirates are shown having a serious conversation. Kinemon decided to tell Luffy and his friend about the truth — including why their names are written on the graves.

“You guys already know Kanjuurou, Raizou, and thus the three people here… makes a total of 5! We are people of the past who have attempted to hide something. The truth is that we have crossed over from the Wano Country of 20 years ago!”

One Piece Chapter 919 will be coming out soon and is expected to be available online immediately following its print release.