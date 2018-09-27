Indiana Woman Pleads Guilty To Allowing Her Boyfriend To Rape, Impregnate Her 10-Year-Old Daughter

The rapist, Nicholas Deon Thrash, is already behind bars.

An Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to allowing her boyfriend to molest — and even impregnate — her 10-year-old daughter.

Last week the Inquisitr reported on the case of Nicholas Deon Thrash, 34, who was found guilty of repeatedly raping a 10-year-old girl in addition to impregnating her. He was sentenced to 160 years, of which he must serve 132 years, meaning that he’ll be eligible for parole in 2150. Deon will, of course, be deceased by that time — so his sentence is effectively a life sentence.

However, Thrash is not the only person to go behind bars for this crime. Also sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence is the girl’s unnamed mother, who allowed the abuse to go on in her home.

As The Detroit News reports, the 33-year-old woman pleaded guilty this week to 20 years in prison and five years of probation for her role in this crime.

Prosecutors said that the woman’s daughter told her that Thrash was molesting her, and that she continued to allow Thrash to live in their home. She didn’t report the abuse to authorities, even when the preteen girl became pregnant.

Deputy Grant County Prosecutor Lisa Glancy said that she is glad the woman took a plea deal, which spares the now 12-year-old girl the trauma of having to testify against her mother.

“We were certainly ready to go to trial in a few weeks, but the emotional and psychological toll would have been significantly more [for this trial] than the Thrash trial.”

In testifying against Thrash, the girl said that he molested her at least 15 times.

Speaking to WISH-TV back in May, the victim’s grandmother spoke in heartbreaking detail about the moment that state officials arrived to take the young girl into foster care.

“She came out and asked, ‘Can I get my Barbies?’ I said, ‘Of course you can.’ She is still a little girl that wants to play that has to grow up overnight.”

The grandmother also wanted to use this crime as an occasion to teach other caregivers about the importance of teaching kids to speak up.

“Teach your kids to have enough trust in you to come to you and say ‘This is wrong, help,'”

Also in foster care is the baby birthed by the 10-year-old, who was born earlier this year. Lisa Glancy says that the baby is doing well, as is her pre-adolescent mother.