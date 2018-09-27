Leah Remini Spills Katie Holmes Could ‘Lose Custody Of Siri’ For Speaking Against Scientolody

Leah Remini revealed that if former pal Katie Holmes spoke to her regarding any aspect of the Church of Scientology, she could potentially lose custody of the daughter she shares with Tom Cruise, Siri.

Cruise and Holmes were married for six years. He was a practicing Scientologist, She was not. They share custody of their only daughter together, Siri.

The Scientology and the Aftermath star opened up about her ongoing battle with her former religion in Us Weekly.

“I thought comedy would be my life. I don’t consider myself a champion. The people who speak on the show are champions,” she said of her A&E show to Us Weekly.

“But I keep wondering — why haven’t Katie Holmes or Nicole Kidman spoken out? I assume they were forced to sign prohibitive documents. Trust me, Katie’s not allowed to have a meal with me and we used to be close friends. She could lose custody of Suri. It’s quite sick, really,” alleged Remini to the publication.

Kidman was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001.

Cruise then married Holmes in November 2006 and split in 2012. He remains a high-ranking member of the church.

Remini revealed that she is still being bulled by the church for speaking out publicly against the religion she was a part of for most of her life. She alleged to Us that members of the church go to her mother’s restaurant, and confront her little sister and her step kids in San Francisco, trying to intimidate them in response to Remini’s allegations against them.

The church’s spokesperson Karin Pouw responded to Remini’s work against her former church in a statement to Us.

“While we would prefer to ignore yet another of Leah Remini’s over-the-top rants aimed at getting attention, she continues to incite waves of anti-religious hate crimes. Ms. Remini’s incessant hate speech has required increased security and law enforcement resources spent to protect lives she puts at risk,” the statement read.

The third season of Scientology and the Aftermath will reportedly step away from its investigations of Scientology and instead, shift its focus during some of its episodes to Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Neither Katie Holmes nor Nicole Kidman spoke to Us about Remini’s allegations.

Remini was a follower of Scientology from 1979 through to 2013 when she left under acrimonious circumstances. The former Kevin Can Wait actress later became an outspoken critic of Scientology and published a bestselling memoir, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, in 2015.

Scientology and the Aftermath, starring Leah Remini and Mike Rinder, airs on A&E.