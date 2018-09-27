President Trump Seeks Solace On Twitter After UN Laughed At Him

Trump still says other world leaders were laughing with him, not at him.

According to USA Today, when Trump gave a speech recently to other world leaders at the United Nations they laughed at him when he commented on how much his administration has accomplished. However, Trump told reporters, “They weren’t laughing at me, they were laughing with me.”

He began his speech by saying that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.” This comment was followed by laughter from diplomats in the crowd. Trump then said, “I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay.” Trump said the laughter has been taken out of context by the media. “Well, that’s fake news. That’s fake news and it was covered that way.” Several news outlets, including Salon and Fast Company, actually report that Fox News edited the laughter out of the video entirely.

The president says the leaders respect that he’s done and that they were laughing because they were “having a good time” with him. “I said our country is now stranger than ever before, it’s true. And I heard a little rustle and I said it’s true and I heard smiles.”

Then Trump took to Twitter, as he often does, to continue talking about his accomplishments. “Consumer confidence hits an 18 year high, close to breaking the all-time record. A big jump from last 8 years. People are excited about the USA again! We are getting Bigger and Richer and Stronger. WAY MORE TO GO!” This tweet was followed up with another one saying, “Jobless Claims fell to their lowest level in 49 years!”

Many people seem to find the UN video interesting, either because they believe he was being laughed at or because they believe Trump’s claims about the media taking the laughter out of context. But SF Gate points out that the U.S. has bigger issues than merely being laughed at.

John Moore / Getty Images

German diplomats smirked at his suggestion that they were dependent on Russia knowing that investigators are currently looking into just how dependent he might actually be on the Kremlin. Also, there was a sign of diminishing U.S. influence that came up on the sidelines of the General Assembly session. As President Trump emphasized U.S. “sovereignty”, Russia, China, and the European Union all announced plans to circumvent U.S. sanctions reimposed on Iran by Trump.

The plan to withdraw from the Obama administration’s Iran nuclear deal was supposed to force Europe to follow suit and pressure Iran into renegotiating the deal. So far this hasn’t happened.