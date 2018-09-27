Chrissy Teigen Talks Postpartum, Says She Knew Something Was Wrong When She Wasn’t Happy In The Kitchen

Chrissy Teigen is never one to shy away from hot topics including that of her long and hard battle with postpartum depression.

Recently, the 32-year-old opened up to People about a number of topics ranging from her marriage to singer John Legend to her relationship with her children to her battle with postpartum depression. Teigen was diagnosed with postpartum in 2017 and the model says that she knew that something was wrong when she noticed that she didn’t find as much joy and passion in cooking as she previously had.

“I started looking at food and was like, ‘I’m just not in the mood.’ It’s like going to the grocery store when you’re full. You just don’t want the same things. Food wasn’t that thrilling for me. That was one of the first times I knew something was wrong.”

“When I wasn’t feeling great, being in the kitchen was like torture. It felt like such a job, and you want to be excited when you’re in the kitchen,” she told the publication. “I cook because I love food and I love to eat. It makes me happy to serve people. And when you aren’t feeling that way, it was like torture.”

And not only did her passion for food and cooking diminish, she also said that she shut down, not wanting to do anything. She would just stay inside of her home, sitting on the couch, and she would barely even be able to walk up the stairs to get into bed. She shared that her husband would often sleep with her on the couch instead of going into their bed and she spent a lot of time crying as well.

After things got sorted out, she was diagnosed with postpartum and prescribed an antidepressant. She also got help from a therapist. Today, Teigen is doing much better and is once again enjoying her time in the kitchen. The postpartum put a halt on her second book, Cravings 2, but once she got back into the kitchen, it was like she never left.

“I’m so happy we didn’t rush into this book,” she told the publication. “And I’m so grateful to everyone around me for supporting being able to pause until we were able to put out the best possible Cravings.”

On her Instagram page, Teigen has also been promoting her book. Just yesterday, the mother of two shared a photo of her new cookbook, letting fans know that she would be in Los Angeles at The Grove signing books. The photo earned her a lot of attention with over 76,000 likes in addition to 2,700 comments.

Clearly, people love Chrissy.