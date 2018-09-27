Constance Nunes Of Netflix’s ‘Car Masters: Rust To Riches,’ Posts ‘Babystang’ In Phase Two Restoration

Constance Nunes of the new Netflix show, Car Masters: Rust to Riches, alludes to her pet project #Babystang several times during the series, but it never manifests itself for fans to see. Now, her 1964.5 Mustang, and she is a stickler about the year being 1964.5, is on her site Constance Nunes. She finally announced that her beloved babystang is undergoing phase two of restoration which will be an “aggressive modern rebuild.”

For anyone unfamiliar with Nunes and her work, a bit of her work history, including her modeling career, was reported on at The Inquisitr. The highlights of her automotive work are that she is an engine mechanic with service technician certifications from Ford, BMW, Audi, and Acura. She is also a product specialist for Nitto Tires, Audi, and 4 Wheel Parts.

She currently works as a part of the Gotham Garage, which is featured on Car Masters: Rust to Riches, and her dad’s shop C.A.R.S. Etc, where projects she and her father have are often talked about. Her sister, Cassie Nunes, is also a regular on the page, dropping comments on their works-in-progress. Every now and then, Babystang shows up on the page as well.

She bought Babystang when she was 16 as an act of rebellion, as her family is all about Chevy. Right now, Babystang is completely tricked out back to factory, which Driving Line pointed out was pretty amazing for a car more than a half-century old. The original AM only radio and even AC have been restored to full working order. The original straight-six engine has been cleaned up and is working perfectly, but that isn’t what she really wanted. Now she is building a new 302 engine block and tranny to add a little extra muscle to her daily driver. That is where phase two begins.

With a new transmission, a new rear end is needed, so that is on her list as well. That means a new suspension is in order, so she has added that on her to-do list as well. When that’s done, she’s swapping out the original 14×5 Ford 4-lug with original hubcaps for Nitto Tire NT555s and American Racing Wheels. Once she gets through all of that, she still has some interior work she wants done, so the headliner, kick panels and door panels will possibly be the end of phase two.

Nunes told Driving Line that with a project like Babystang, there really are no final phases to rebuilds. There’s always something else that can be done, or a new vision to follow. Luckily, she keeps her site and Instagram filled with photos of Babystang and her other projects for fans and fellow gearheads to follow the progress with her.