Alex Rodriguez Leaving ‘GMA’ After Michael Strahan Feud, Per Radar

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly finished with Good Morning America after one year as a correspondent on the morning talk show and it is reportedly because of Michael Strahan.

According to The New York Post, the former Yankees great is set to leave his post on the series because there was “no real room” for A-Rod with Strahan in the mix. A source revealed to the Post that there was a general feeling between the cast and crew that there was no real room for A-Rod on the series.

Radar Online reported that Strahan was feeling overshadowed by the celebrity athlete when he appeared on the show and that he “stole the spotlight.”

“They both have massive egos,” a source told Radar. “Michael is seething that all anybody talks about is A-Rod.”

Rodriguez has also appeared on Today and ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Strahan is an executive producer on A-Rod’s CNBC show, Back in the Game, on which Rodriguez counsels financially down-and-out athletes.

A year ago, it was announced that Rodriguez would serve as a contributor on GMA, World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline. He was supposed to report on sports, personal fitness, and finance, but ABC did not use him much as they originally intended.

The source also said that it was “difficult for him to appear on GMA because of his busy schedule and many jobs.”

Radar also reported that A-Rod was making less than $500,000.

The New York Post reported that the baseball great is also a contributor on ABC’s Shark Tank and, according to sources close to the athlete, he has pitched networks, including HBO, on an interview series in which he would talk with leaders of the business industry, such as Warren Buffett.

Just last week, Rodriguez noted that he and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez are still enjoying their relationship and that their families remain close.

“We still use first names. It’s still in style!” Rodriguez told Us Weekly.

The retired New York Yankees player, 43, shares Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez, 49, co-parent 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with her former husband Marc Anthony.

The couple, known to fans as J-Rod, first stepped out together in March 2017 and have been inseparable ever since.

Good Morning America, which stars Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Lara Spencer, airs weekdays on ABC.

Strahan also stars alongside former View star Sara Haines on GMA Day.