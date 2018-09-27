Alyssa Milano Attends Kavanaugh Hearing As Guest Of Senator Dianne Feinstein

Actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano is attending Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony in front the Senate Judiciary Committee today.

Former ‘Charmed’ actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano is attending today’s hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and one of the five women accusing him of sexual misconduct during his high school and college days, Christine Blasey Ford, in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Milano, an outspoken #MeToo advocate, has been a vocal opponent of Kavanaugh since his nomination, even leading protests against the President’s most recent nominee.

“It takes a certain type of human to hear a woman scream and have the innate reaction to put their hand over her mouth,” Milano told The New York Post. “That to me is very telling about who this person is.”

“I don’t think a man’s misogyny should take precedent over a survivor’s humanity,” she added.

Milano told reporters that in the wake of the accusations about Kavanaugh, there’s absolutely nothing the judge could do to change her mind about him, despite Kavanaugh denying all of his accuser’s accusations.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” Judge Kavanaugh said.

“I feel like it’s hard enough for victims to come forward,” she told The New York Post. “To come forward with a lie, I can’t wrap my head around it. It just doesn’t make sense to me. …There’s a lot stacked against him.”

I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. pic.twitter.com/vkJ1NYU6pt — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 27, 2018

Milano said that she’s personally reached out to Dr. Ford but said that she had not heard back.

“This is clearly something that’s been painful for her,” Milano said.

Milano, herself a survivor of sexual assault as a teenager, hopes that Dr. Ford will be treated fairly during the hearing.

“As a survivor myself, I think the most important thing we could ask for is fairness,” Milano said. “And I don’t really know if this is indicative of what that would like.”

Milano, who is sitting alongside New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand during the hearing, is attending as the guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top-ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Feinstein was initially contacted by Dr. Ford, who wrote an anonymous letter to the Senator in an attempt to bring the accusations against Judge Kavanaugh to light after his nomination.

Dr. Ford and her legal team agreed to testify under oath in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, her lawyers telling reporters, “Dr. Ford accepts the Committee’s request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct next week,” Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, attorneys representing Ford, wrote in a message to the committee.