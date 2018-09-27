The Montana mother indicates that's just the way boys behave.

On the morning that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh are to answer questions about the alleged sexual assault, MSNBC was on location in Montana talking to citizens about sexual assault and the fitness of Brett Kavanaugh.

Huffington Post said that an unnamed mother of two and Trump supporter in Bozeman, MT, gave her teen daughters advice live on MSNBC, saying that groping is “no big deal” as it is something that all teen boys do. She continued to say that even if Kavanaugh had done what he is accused of, it shouldn’t disqualify him from being selected to the Supreme Court.

“[The potential attack] doesn’t take away from his character and his job to do what he needs to do as a Supreme Court nominee.”

The unidentified woman continued, seeming to advise her daughters on camera normalized the alleged behavior when it comes to teen boys.

“Groping a woman? At 18? I mean, how many guys do you know who think that’s no big deal?”

Her teen daughters nodded in agreement, but she continued to assure them any way that this is no big deal.

“It’s not a big deal.”

The Bozeman, Montana, mother identified herself as a Trump supporter said she thought that if Kavanaugh was a liberal, he would get a pass for “groping.”

“If he was pro-abortion, the liberals wouldn’t be fighting this hard.”

Twitter then lit up in response to a mother telling daughters that it’s “no big deal” for someone to touch or grope you against your will. People were aghast.

“So her daughters bodies are available to be touched whenever some man feels like it? What about what her daughters want?”

Others said that “groping” doesn’t describe what was done to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

“‘Groping'” doesn’t even begin to describe what he’s been accused of. Regardless, her low expectations of 18-year-old males’ behavior is extremely disturbing.”

Another Twitter user hopes that the mother from Montana wasn’t also raising a son because she would be arming him to assault others.

Raw Story says that the mother seemed angry at the way Brett Kavanaugh was being treated for what she deemed to be a minor social infraction and wanted her daughters to know that this kind of behavior by 18-year-old men is commonplace. For the record, her daughter remained mostly silent but nodded in support.