Top 10 Hottest Pictures Of Jessie James Decker On Instagram

The country music singer-songwriter and fashion designer has had a few busy weeks–if not months. Jessie James Decker recently debuted her brand Kittenish at the New York Fashion Week, and is getting ready for the release of her book Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family and Food, which is out on October 2.

In addition to that, The Flip My Hair singer and her husband, NFL star Eric Decker, welcomed their youngest son Forrest just six months ago. The couple, who got married in 2013, already had two other children. Despite her chaotic schedule, Jessie still finds a way to look impeccably classy all the time!

Here are Jessie James Decker’s top 10 hottest pictures on Instagram.

#1: Family Vacay

Aren’t they just the cutest?! Jessie and Eric pose for an adorable picture with their three children, Vivianne, 4, Eric, 2, and Forrest, 6 months. Even after having her third kid, the TV star looks smoking hot.

#2: Promoting a Healthier Lifestyle

Jessie looked chic in a navy blue jumpsuit with a belt that cinched at the waist when she took a trip to New York City to help promote a wellness platform that focus on encouraging people “to live healthier lives.”

#3: Boss Babe

The Italian bombshell showed her sassier side in an outfit she designed herself for her fashion brand Kittenish, consisting of a pale pink crop top and suit pants combo, which she paired with a chic white blazer.

#4: Just Jessie

Jessie looked pretty in a floral outfit as she cooked up a storm while promoting her book, which will be out October 2. The book includes recipes and “mommy advice,” as well as stories from her childhood and adult life.

#5: Country Vibes

The country-pop star hit the stage only a few months after the birth of her third child to give fans a taste of her second studio album Southern Girl City Lights.

#6: Beach Bombshell

JJ feels totally beach-ready as she shares a throwback picture of last summer, in which she’s wearing a figure-hugging rose top and white shorts.

#7: Good Samaritan

The mother-of-three rocks a pair of shades from her collection with DIFF Eyewear.

#8: Throwback Glam

A staple presence at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Jessie shared a throwback photo at the ceremony, since she had to stay at home with her newborn this year.

#9: Baywatch Vibes

Jessie and Eric look over-the-moon happy as they posed at the beach right before baby number three arrived.

#10: Throwing Some Serious Shades

Does it get any sexier than this?! Honestly.