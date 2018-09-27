Alex Rodriguez Reveals The Name His Daughters Call Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

Alex opens up about what his kids call JLo.

Alex Rodriguez is revealing the name his two daughters have for his girlfriend of around a year and a half, Jennifer Lopez. Speaking to Us Weekly this week, the former baseball player revealed that his daughters, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, haven’t quite adopted the word “mom” for the superstar just yet and instead opt for a name that’s a lot simpler for their dad’s girlfriend.

When asked just what Natasha and Ella call JLo, Rodriguez admitted that they simply call her by her name, Jennifer.

“We still use first names. It’s still in style!” Alex joked to the outlet this week.

The star also revealed that one of the big reasons his two daughters are so happy to see him dating Lopez is because of the pretty impressive celebrity perks, which include free concert tickets to her impressive shows.

“I think they enjoy going to the shows and getting free tickets!” Rodriguez admitted.

Natasha and Ella are Alex’s two daughters with former wife Cynthia Curtis, who he was married to for six years between the years of 2002 and 2008.

But while his children aren’t quite at the stage of calling Lopez mom just yet, Jennifer’s no stranger to being a stepmom.

While married to former husband Marc Anthony for a decade between 2004 and 2014, Lopez was stepmom to his three children from previous relationships.

Anthony is dad to his 24-year-old daughter Ariana with Debbie Rosado as well as his two sons, 17-year-old Cristian and 15-year-old Ryan, with Dayanara Torres. He and Jennifer also have two children together, their 10-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Lopez – who the Inquisitr reported this week accidentally fell flat on her booty during a recent gig in Las Vegas – has been pretty outspoken about her close relationship with Alex’s kids ever since she and the athlete first started dating back in February 2017. She’s revealed that they get along on great with her two children, which is part of the reason why she and Rodriguez work so well together.

Speaking about her blended family and how they make it work on the Cubby and Carolina in the Morning radio show back in August of this year, JLo called the kids’ relationship with one another “amazing” before adding that things just “couldn’t be better” between the four, who are all pretty similar in age.

“The four of them are amazingly special kids, I mean of course I’m going to say that cause I’m their mom, but they are and they’re sweet and they’re loving and they deal with us and our lifestyle in such a great way,” Lopez gushed of the kids during the radio interview.

“And they love each other, they get along so good,” Jennifer then added of the sweet friendship between Max, Emme, Natasha, and Ella. “We couldn’t have asked for more.”

She then confessed that she’s found it tough to have a blended family in relationships she’s been in in the past, confessing, “that stuff can be tricky sometimes and I think a lot of people understand that, and I’ve had other relationships where it’s been tricky but with these four it really works nicely.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Rodriguez also gushed over Lopez’s relationship with all four of their children in a sweet birthday post which he shared online as JLo celebrated her 49th birthday in July.

“For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve,” he told Jennifer in the very cute and heartfelt Instagram post for her most recent birthday, per Entertainment Tonight.