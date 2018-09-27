Kim Kardashian Wants Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick To Get Back Together, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kim Kardashian reportedly wants her sister Kourtney Kardashian to get back together with her baby daddy Scott Disick.

According to a Sept. 27 report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian thinks that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should give their relationship another chance, and it doesn’t hurt that the entire family has a deep love for Disick.

“Kim really likes Scott and the family as a whole has a lot of respect for him. She doesn’t anticipate it and is not pressuring Scott or Kourtney to get back together, but they both know that she would be completely on board if they ever decided to rekindle their romance,” an insider told the outlet.

In addition, the insider states that Kim truly believes Kourtney and Scott could be happy together and that they may even be soulmates.

“They would definitely have Kim’s blessing. She is going to let them make those decisions though if they ever get to that point, and she loves that her sister and Scott have been able to find other important relationships since they broke up. She really feels that Scott and Kourtney are soulmates,” the source added.

As many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans already know, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were together for nearly 10 years, and they share three children together: sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is newly single after splitting with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, back in August.

Rumors began to fly that the reality star may get back together with Scott Disick following the breakup. However, Disick is in a serious relationship with model Sofia Richie, and the couple seems to be very happy together.

After Kourtney’s split with Younes, sources told Entertainment Tonight that although Scott will “always love” the mother of his children, they will not be getting back together, at least not at the moment. However, Kourt’s famous family isn’t ruling out a reconciliation.

During Kylie Jenner’s big 21st birthday bash over the summer, both Khloe and Kim Kardashian took to their Instagram stories to film Scott and Kourtney together. Khloe captioned her video “A girl can dream,” seemingly hinting that she wanted the pair back together. Meanwhile, Kim stated that her sister and Disick acted like an old “married” couple.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!