Newly-Discovered Writings By Sir Isaac Newton Predict The Second Coming And 2060 Apocalypse

It's all going to hell in a handcart, according to the great scientist!

Recently discovered new writings penned by Sir Isaac Newton under the alias “Jehovah Sanctus Unus” predict Jesus Christ will return in 2060 and the world will end, reports The Mirror

Sir Isaac Newton was one supersonic scientist. He was revered in his own lifetime for having one of the biggest brains ever and although he may have been something of an egotistical maniac he also changed the way we understand the Universe and so he can be forgiven any little personality quirks.

Newton discovered the laws of gravity, motion, and he also invented calculus. It’s an impressive CV and that’s probably why he was convinced that only he and he alone could understand God’s great creation.

For a scientist Newton was extremely religious. He was born into a Puritan-leaning Anglican family but as he grew he became a deist who believed passionately in a single God who was responsible for creating the universe and the laws of nature.

Newton also believed in magic. In particular he had a lifelong interest in alchemy and the occult. He held a number of experiments to create the mythical Philosopher’s Stone which is said to transmute base metals into gold and create an elixir of immortality. Newton was also deeply obsessed with eschatology. Which in case you don’t know is the study of the end of the world. Newton was an avid reader of the bible and was thought to have gleaned information from that great text which convinced him the world would end on a certain date.

New writings recently unearthed that Newton wrote under the alias “Jehovah Sanctus Unus” predict the world will not so much end but “reset” on 2060. At which point it is thought Christ will return and the world will once again become “the kingdom of God.”

Newton as “Jehovah Sanctus Unus” wrote, “It may end later, but I see no reason for its ending sooner.”

Apparently Newton’s prediction was revealed by Florian Freistetter in his book on the great scientist, “Isaac Newton: The A**hole Who Reinvented The Universe.”

Florian explained, “For Newton, 2060 would be a new beginning; maybe accompanied by war and catastrophes but ultimately the start of a new divine era. Newton was convinced future events were already ordained by God and he believed in the existence of prophetic time periods.”

According to the experts as time ticks on we are apparently growing closer and closer to an extinction level event. In January of the year the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists moved the doomsday clock to two minutes to midnight. Which is not just a classic Iron Maiden song but apparently a warning that the world is closer to the brink of some terrible apocalypse than it has ever been before.

Hold on tight folks. The next 42 years could be a bumpy ride.