Kendra Wilkinson Is ‘Playing The Field’ After Hank Baskett Split, Reports ‘People’

Kendra Wilkinson is reportedly enjoying the single life following her difficult split from her former husband of nine years Hank Baskett.

This past spring, the couple filed for divorce after attempting to reconcile their relationship after cheating allegations against the former pro-football player surfaced.

The former Playboy model and girlfriend of the late Hugh Hefner filed for divorce from the former football player citing irreconcilable differences, reported People Magazine. The couple officially separated on January 1 reported the outlet.

Since that time, Kendra has moved out of the home the couple shared with their two children Hank IV and Alijah and has begun to rebuild her life as a single mom. This includes beginning to date again.

A source close to Wilkinson noted to People, “Kendra’s been talking to a bunch of different guys and having fun after her split.”

“She’s playing the field and enjoying the dating scene again after everything she and Hank went through,” the source shared.

Wilkinson confirmed in a tearful Instagram post that the couple had chosen to split.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she penned on the social media site.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she concluded.

Wilkinson is also reportedly in a “better place” with Baskett since their divorce, per People.

The outlet also reported that Wilkinson has been “casually” spending time with someone new: marketing manager Frankie Conti noted a pal close to Wilkinson.

“They’re just hanging casually,” the source said of the twosome.

“They met earlier in the summer and Kendra thought he was cute.”

Wilkinson shot to fame as one of Hefner’s Girls Next Door alongside Bridget Marquardt, Holly Madison, and Crystal Harris. She moved into the infamous Playboy Mansion when she was just 18-years-old.

She told Khloe Kardashian on her series Kocktails with Khloe that she was not expected to be monogamous with the senior citizen, whom she met when he was 78-years-old. But she was expected to be quiet about it during their time together as a couple. She later married Baskett on the grounds of the mansion with Hefner in attendance.

Kendra Wilkinson stars in Kendra On Top for WETv.