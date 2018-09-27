‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Betrayed Again, Jennifer Makes A Heartbreaking Decision

Days of our Lives spoilers hint at a lot of drama for Salem’s couples moving towards the end of the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) be completely hurt and betrayed by yet another woman that he loves.

Fans watched this week as Brady found out it was his fiancée, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), who had spilled the beans about the reason Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) left town and caused chaos within his family.

However, the most shocking secret of all was that Eve also helped Victor set up her sister Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) in hopes of getting Brady custody of their son Tate.

As Days of our Lives viewers know, that plan backfired and Theresa ended up with full custody of little Tate and moved away with him to California, which left Brady heartbroken. When he learns that Eve had a hand in him losing his son, he may never be able to forgive her.

Brady has been hurt so many times in the past by the women that he’s loved, such as Theresa, Kristen, and Nicole. Now it looks like Eve will also be added to that list.

Elsewhere in Salem, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will make the sad decision to return her engagement ring to Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

This week Jen told Eric the truth about why Nicole left Salem, and he was furious. It seems that he now wants to go find the love of his life and see if there is a chance he can rekindle their romance, leaving Jennifer out in the dark.

In the latest #DAYS, can Sami get what she's after?https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/PyFTtIfeXK — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will begin her search for Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Sami believes that Kristen may know something about her presumed dead husband, EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott). Sami will stop at nothing until she uncovers the truth.

Sami’s search will lead her to the DiMera mansion, where she’ll encounter Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). While at her former home, Sami will run into some big trouble when she’s caught in the middle of yet another DiMera scheme.

Days of our Lives watchers will also see Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) continue her revenge plan against Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) and Stefan.

Gabi is planning to make Abby believe she’s gone crazy again and that her split personality disorder is back in hopes of landing her in the mental hospital during her pregnancy.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.