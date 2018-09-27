Goldie Hawn Sweetly Cradles Daughter Kate Hudson’s Baby Bump In New Photo

Goldie held on to her daughter's growing middle as they smiled from ear to ear.

Goldie Hawn is sweetly holding on to her pregnant daughter Kate Hudson’s baby bump in an adorable new family photo. The mother/daughter duo were all smiles in a new photo Goldie posted to her Instagram account which showed the Fool’s Gold actress looking ready to pop as they were both decked out in items from Kate’s Fabletics line.

The sweet photo uploaded to her account on September 26 showed Hawn putting her hand on Kate’s bump while telling her followers about a new charity initiative from the athleisure brand.

“It makes my heart so happy to announce the launch of the Fabletics MindUP collection!” Goldie told her 1.5 million followers on the social media site, revealing that the new venture is her first collaboration with her daughter on her popular line of workout clothes.

“Not only is this my first collaboration with @katehudson and @fabletics, but 50% of net proceeds benefit @mindup_hawnfoundation to help children develop the mental fitness necessary to thrive in school and life,” the actress continued. “The full collection is available in-store and online worldwide! Link in bio.”

Goldie and Kate smiled from ear to ear as they posed together for the snap, which Hawn quickly used as her display picture on the social media site.

The latest very sweet photo of the twosome comes shortly after the family members appeared together on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week, where Hudson opened up about Hawn’s input into her pregnancy with her second child Bingham.

Per Entertainment Tonight Canada, Kate told Ellen that Goldie had some pretty unique advice for her when she went into labor with her second son, who’s now 7-years-old.

“First, I brought her a magnolia, because, well, it was…” Hawn began, before Hudson interrupted, “huge.”

“She wanted me to think of my vagina as a magnolia flower,” she then continued, before Goldie added, “Exactly.”

E! News shared that Hudson also revealed that her mom, who already has five grandchildren, has learned to become more chill when it comes to welcoming new members of her family into the world.

Kate joked that the best part of her last labor was when her mom called her and asked her how long she thought she was going to be because she wanted to take a swim and get a massage.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I was like, ‘I don’t know, mom!'” Hudson confessed of her reaction to Hawn being so chilled out. “I’m calling the nurse going, ‘Do you know how long I would be laboring? Mom wants to swim.'”

Kate also told the daytime host that she’s due to give birth to her third child, her first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, “any minute” after Inquisitr shared that she’s been showing off her growing baby bump on numerous occasions since confirming her third pregnancy earlier this year.