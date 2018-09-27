‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recaps For Wednesday, September 26: Bill Guilt Trips Liam & Wyatt

Bold and the Beautiful recaps for Wednesday, September 26 state that Katie (Heather Tom) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) were at her home. They had sent Will (Finnegan George) to change into more casual clothing, but according to Soap Central, he preferred the suit that he was wearing. The boy went upstairs to change, and the newlyweds talked about what lay ahead of them. Katie wished that the hearing was already over, and hated the fact that everything seemed so complicated. Thorne reprimanded her, telling her not to link their wedding day to the custody hearing — but she was inconsolable, and just wanted to skip the next day.

Since the wedding night came before the custody hearing, Thorne definitely didn’t want to miss that part, turning talk towards their honeymoon. He was planning on a surprise honeymoon after the custody hearing. The couple ate some wedding cake.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) were at home and talked about the wedding that they had just attended. Ridge remarked that Thorne would make a better father than Bill (Don Diamont), and said that he would do everything in his power to make sure that Katie wins sole custody of Will. Brooke said that she wished that they weren’t on opposing sides — and it seemed as if he just did not want Bill to win. She then took a call from Justin (Aaron D. Spears), who informed her that she was being subpoenaed to testify at the hearing.

Bill pleads his case to Wyatt and Liam before making a last ditch attempt to guilt Liam into taking his side. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/meyBlK0sWu #BoldandtheBeautiful pic.twitter.com/EsfknQ5gUW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 26, 2018

Ridge was furious that Bill had the audacity to pit Brooke against her sister. He wanted Brooke to show her support for her sister — but now she would be in Bill’s corner. Brooke said that she had no choice, and went to take a shower. Ridge texted the judge and asked him to do the right thing.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) talked about the wedding. Just then Bill arrived, asking Liam about his granddaughter Kelly (Gabriel Sporman) and Hope. He said that he knows that he neglected Will while he was ruining their lives. He promised that it would never happen again, and that he needed his family. Bill said that he loved Will and wanted to be in his life. He reminded them what it was like to grow up without a dad and asked them for their help, even though he knew that he didn’t deserve it.

Liam said that he didn’t think of Bill as his dad, and Bill apologized. He asked Liam to give him a chance at being a father to Will. He said that Liam knew the price of growing up fatherless and not to pass on that same curse to his little brother. Liam seemed to be confused. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.