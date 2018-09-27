Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Seen Taking Public Transit To Royal Event

Fresh off an everyday move by Meghan Markle that caused mixed reactions, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have been spotted doing something millions of Brits doing every day but royals don’t typically do — ride public transit. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Markle caused quite a stir Tuesday when she closed her own car door upon her arrival at her first solo outing as a royal — a visit to the Royal Academy of Arts. Now reports of she and Harry choosing to travel via public transit from an event at Loughborough University to another royal event Monday. Fox News reports that one royal watcher managed to capture the rare sighting on their phone and share it on Twitter with the caption, “Bizarrely sharing my train with Harry & Meghan today.”

Although it’s a rare practice by the royal family, Monday was not the first time the young royals have been sighted riding public transit. They also traveled by train for their visit to Cardiff in January, months before their May nuptials. Despite train delays making them an hour late for their visit, hundreds of royal watchers greeted Meghan and Harry upon their arrival. Harry apologized for their tardiness, especially given the cold temperature, and joked that those left waiting should “blame the trains.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t the first royals to travel by public train. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been sighted riding public transit on multiple occasions.

In June, the duchess was a passenger on another, very different train with Queen Elizabeth. It was her first royal outing with only the queen, and it seemed to go well. Markle is still learning the royal ropes, and that was even more true three months ago. This was evident when, as reported by The Sun, Markle hesitated when it was time for her and the queen to get into the limousine that would take them to the royal train. Understanding her hesitancy, Harry’s grandmother gently indicated to Meghan that she was to get in first then proceeded to take her seat behind the driver.

The Observer reported that the pair traveled about 165 miles between London and Cheshire on the royal train. In Cheshire, the royals unveiled a new bridge and opened a theater. Unlike the public transit Meghan rode with Harry Monday, the duchess enjoyed a saloon built for the queen that includes a bedroom, a bathroom that includes a full-size tub, and a sitting room. The queen is said to bath promptly at 7:30 a.m. while on the train, at which time the conductor reduces his speed to she can enjoy her bath free of splashing water.